The Thunderbolt interface has the advantages of high bandwidth and strong compatibility. In recent years, more and more monitors are also equipped with Thunderbolt interfaces. Recently, Samsung launched the ViewFinity S8UT 27-inch 4K monitor, which has two Thunderbolt4 interfaces and supports Daisy Chain. feature to drive two 4K displays through a single Thunderbolt4 interface.



The ViewFinity S8UT 27 case is black, with a narrow bezel design on three sides, a slightly wider bottom bezel with the Samsung brand logo, and the OSD button is also located at the bottom. The display uses a 27-inch, 3840×2160 resolution, 350nit brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 5ms response time (GtG), viewing angle of 178˚, color gamut coverage of 99% sRGB, and a display ratio of 16:9. IPS panel. ViewFinity S8UT is equipped with an adjustable bracket, which supports 0-120mm height adjustment; -2˚-25˚ pitch adjustment; -2˚-92˚ rotation angle adjustment, and also supports 100x100mm VESA wall mount specifications, which is convenient for users to replace the bracket.

In terms of interfaces, ViewFinity S8UT has two Thunderbolt4 interfaces, one HDMI interface, one RJ45 network port, three USB 3.0 interfaces, and one audio interface. Among them, the Thunderbolt4 uplink interface supports 90W power supply output, and the Thunderbolt4 downlink interface supports 15W power supply output.



ViewFinity S8UT also integrates dual speakers, supports PBP/PIP (picture outside picture/picture in picture) function, and can display images from multiple signal sources at the same time. The display has also passed the Rheinland eye protection certification, reducing eye fatigue by reducing blue light emission; it supports the Samusng Eco Saving Plus function, which can reduce power consumption by 10% without affecting the display quality.

The ViewFinity S8UT comes with a three-year warranty, and Samsung has yet to announce the pricing of the display.

