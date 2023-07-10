Samsung makes fun of iPhone users – and hits the mark

Samsung is advertising the next folding cell phone with a funny clip, targeting iPhone users. (Image source: GIGA)

At Samsung it’s almost a tradition that the South Korean company makes fun of the competition before and after the presentation of new products. First and foremost, Apple is the target. Often the videos are rather embarrassing, but this time Samsung has produced a funny clip.

Samsung takes on iPhone users

Samsung always tries to portray iPhone users in its videos as turning a blind eye to real innovations and buying the same phone over and over again. The South Korean company follows exactly this approach in the latest clip. When camping, Samsung’s folding cell phones ring and captivate iPhone users. They in turn try to escape. When escaping, the advantages of the folding cell phone are shown:

Samsung Galaxy: Join the flip side — Season 2

The focus of the video is still on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but the advantages of the folding mechanism are clearly highlighted, so that the supposed iPhone users are convinced of it over the course of the clip. In the end, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 will also be teased and people are excited about it. The official launch will take place on July 26, 2023 and then it will be seen whether the rumors of the last few weeks will be confirmed.

Samsung videos aren’t always that funny

While the current video with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Flip 5 turned out relatively well, that wasn’t always the case. Comparative advertising from Samsung in recent years has been rather unsuccessful and cringe. This time it’s at least a little funny and hits the bull’s eye when it comes to prejudice against iPhones.

Recently, Google made fun of the iPhone and almost caught it in a crisis of meaning. The Google cell phones offer more functions and are clearly more innovative than the iPhone. Google’s videos have become really funny. In case you want to see more.

