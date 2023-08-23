Samsung Mocks Apple with ‘Try Galaxy on Your iPhone’ App: A Taste of Foldable Technology

Samsung Continues to Mock Apple with “Try Galaxy on Your iPhone” Campaign

In the ongoing battle between Samsung and Apple, the two largest smartphone manufacturers in the world, things have taken a new turn. While the competitors have often engaged in a war of words, Samsung has now launched a digital campaign aimed directly at Apple.

Apple, known for its innovative and sleek smartphones, has notably not released a foldable mobile phone in its lineup, unlike Samsung, who pioneered the technology. To highlight this difference, Samsung recently launched a website called “Try Galaxy on your iPhone.” The online app, called Try Galaxy, allows Apple users to experience the feeling of using a folding machine with their iPhone, a clear attempt by Samsung to taunt their rival.

The gameplay of Try Galaxy is relatively simple. iPhone users just need to scan a QR code on the website, which then connects two iPhones together in a series to simulate the experience of using Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 folding machine. However, it should be noted that the actual experience is far from the real deal. The thickness of the iPhone’s frame creates a noticeable division when the two phones are connected, making it less immersive. Additionally, the software lacks the full functionality found in a real folding machine.

While the Try Galaxy campaign may not offer a fully satisfying experience, it allows Apple fans to get a taste of what using a folding machine feels like. For those interested in exploring further, the app can be downloaded for a more in-depth experience.

Apple enthusiasts and industry experts alike are now speculating how Apple will respond to Samsung’s taunting campaign. With the competition between the two companies as fierce as ever, it will be interesting to see if Apple decides to enter the foldable smartphone market or if they have another ace up their sleeve.

As fans eagerly await any news regarding Apple’s response, Samsung’s Try Galaxy campaign serves as a reminder of the ongoing battle for dominance in the smartphone industry. The rivalry between these tech giants continues to drive innovation and offers consumers a wide range of choices when it comes to their smartphones.

