Samsung Mother’s Day Offer: HK$1,270 off S23 Ultra, plus free charging pad and neck cooler

Samsung

This Sunday is Mother’s Day, is your gift ready? It doesn’t matter if you don’t! Samsung is now launching a Mother’s Day promotion. From now until May 31, a variety of mobile phones, tablets and smart watches will not only reduce prices, but also give you a variety of selected practical gifts such as neck coolers.

In addition, if you purchase the Galaxy S23 Ultra, you will have a chance to win tickets to Samsung x Warner Music “SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Series Presents – EPIC NOW Concert”, which will show you nine popular artists including MC Zhang Tiantian, Chen Lei, and Hong Jiahao The singer’s live performance is simply killing two birds with one stone.

Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the model with the highest configuration in the S23 series. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and 12GB RAM. The main camera can shoot up to 200 million-pixel photos and 8K30p format videos. You can also take selfies more clearly in darkened environments. The screen uses a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and supports the use of the S Pen for taking notes or drawing. The tempered glass back has also been frosted for a better hand feel, and the overall user experience has been greatly improved.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a price reduction for each capacity model, the largest 1TB version is also reduced from HK$12,698 to HK$11,428, and will give away ITFIT 3-in-1 multi-functional wireless charging pad, ITFIT neck cooler and HK$500 Galaxy Credit Online consumption, plus trial periods for subscription services like Lightroom, YouTube Premium, Spotify Premium, and more.

Galaxy Z Fold 4

The foldable mobile phone Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, the outer screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Vitus+ glass, and the body weighs only 263g, which is very light. The camera part is equipped with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 30x hybrid zoom effects, which can meet different needs.

Now limited to 20 units of the 1TB version of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 on the official website, the original price is reduced from HK$17,598 to HK$15,598, plus S Pen Pro, ITFIT 8-inch Wi-Fi electronic photo frame, Samsung Care+ one-year device protection and HK$500 Galaxy Credit Online spending credits, and enjoy Adobe Lightroom, YouTube Premium, Spotify Premium and 100 GB OneDrive cloud storage trial offers.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite（2022 Edition）

The 2022 version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is equipped with a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ screen that supports HDR HLG, HDR10, and HDR10+ technologies. The included S Pen can be used for notes and drawings, and can be stored in a book-style protective case. In terms of specifications, it uses a Qualcomm 732G processor, 4GB RAM plus 128GB storage space, and can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD memory card.

Buy the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite on the official website now, and you will get an ITFIT book-style protective case and a 3-month trial of Spotify Premium.

Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 uses 8 sapphire glass mirrors on the screen, and has a larger battery capacity than the previous generation. It introduces a new three-in-one Samsung BioActive sensor, which includes monitoring from body fat percentage to skeletal muscle weight. Bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor allows you to analyze data to track fitness progress. The other two functions are the more common electronic heart rate sensor (ECG) and optical heart rate sensor to monitor your physical condition at any time.

In addition, this time they also added sleep tracking technology and sleep blood oxygen detection 2.0 for sleep, which can understand and track your sleep stages by recording deep and light sleep and snoring cycles, and provide data analysis and sleep related articles, so that you can improve sleep quality .

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm has two versions of LTE and Bluetooth respectively. The LTE version is reduced from the original price of HK$2,698 to HK$1,838, and the Bluetooth version is reduced from the original price of HK$2,298 to HK$1,518. Both will come with a wireless flash charging dual charging pad.

Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 adopts a 2-in-1 convertible design. It only has a 16-inch version. It also uses a 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen. Users can rely on the 360-degree hinge built into the fuselage to switch the use mode, supporting fingers and S Pen The touch is convenient for users to draw or take quick notes. The internal specifications are Intel Core i7-1360P processor, 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM, and the built-in Iris Xe display chip is enough for daily documents and streaming movies.

In terms of connectivity, it is equipped with a USB-A and two Type-C ports supporting Thunderbolt 4, as well as HDMI 1.4, 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card reader.

Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is available in charcoal gray and beige exclusive to the official website, priced at HK$16,280, and will come with Galaxy Buds 2, ITFIT 8-inch Wi-Fi electronic photo frame, Microsoft 365 Personal Edition 12-month subscription, and There is a 2-month Adobe Lightroom trial offer and 6-month Game Pass Ultimate.

Galaxy S23／S23+

The Galaxy S23 and S23+ are similar in main specifications. Both use a Dynamic AMOLED 2X FHD+ screen, are equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB RAM, and a 50-megapixel main camera. The difference between the two versions is mainly reflected in the screen size and power. The S23 is equipped with a 6.1-inch screen, a 3,900 mAh battery, and only supports 25W fast charging; while the S23+ is equipped with a 6.6-inch screen, a 4,700 mAh battery, and a 45W battery. fast charge function,

The Galaxy S23 is equipped with 8GB RAM and comes with three storage versions of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The price starts at HK$5,898, and will include a wireless flash charging pad P2400, an ITFIT neck cooler, and HK$300 Galaxy Credit online consumption.

The Galaxy S23+ is only available in 256GB and 512GB versions, priced from HK$7,598, and will come with ITFIT 3-in-1 LED wireless charging pad, ITFIT neck cooler and HK$500 Galaxy Credit online consumption.

