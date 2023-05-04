Samsung Neo QLED 8KTV Debut Offer｜2023 New TV Series New Technology Breaks the Limit

Samsung Neo QLED 8KTV debuts, 2023’s newest TV series breaks through the limit with new technology｜This year, Samsung’s latest QLED 8KTV is upgraded and debuted again, and the new machine has added many breakthroughs in screen technology. home ecosystem.



Samsung launched the 2023 Neo QLED TV series, which perfectly restores audio and video details, making viewers feel as if they are in the moment. Samsung is actively expanding the 8K ecosystem and working closely with partners such as the 8K Association to provide more ways to watch native 8K content and create an 8K experience beyond imagination. The new Neo QLED adopts Mini LED backlight technology and is equipped with Samsung’s advanced Neural Quantum Processor, which supports 14-bit brightness levels and AI upscaling technology to enhance the details of each picture. Coupled with the support of the new Auto HDR Remastering function (Auto HDR Remastering), through the exclusive algorithm and artificial intelligence deep learning technology, the standard dynamic range (SDR) image is converted into a simulated high dynamic range (HDR) effect, making the picture Brighter and more vivid for an immersive visual experience.

👉 McDonald’s x Gundam Shenzhen theme store for a limited time ｜ Big Mac Gundam debut fans must visit

The new Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV debut

Samsung also launched the world‘s first series of OLED TVs certified by Pantone Validated, including 55-inch, 65-inch and a new extra-large 77-inch model. The new series is equipped with quantum dot technology, through 8 million self-illuminating pixels composed of three sub-pixels (red, green and blue), eliminating the traditional OLED white sub-pixel design, improving the brightness, color accuracy and durability of the screen to create an unprecedented shocking visual experience. At the same time, it is equipped with a Neural Quantum Processor 4K (Neural Quantum Processor 4K), equipped with 20 independent AI neural networks, which can analyze the category and characteristics of the screen content in real time through deep learning algorithms, and improve the image quality to a higher level. Perceptual Color Projection technology also brings ultra-precise color performance, making Samsung OLED the first HDR OLED TV in the world to receive Pantone Validated™ certification. Among them, the S95C adopts the Infinity Screen design, showing a nearly borderless design and the slimmest shape, allowing you to enjoy the viewing experience in it.

The latest OLED TV series (middle) is better than its rivals (left) or previous series (right) in terms of color and contrast.

Not only that, the Samsung 2023 TV series is also equipped with smart streaming technology, which can stream and play popular games directly on the TV through the Samsung cloud game service, without the need to purchase additional hardware devices such as game consoles or graphics cards. Users can easily enter the game world, enjoy high-speed, high-quality gaming experience, and interact with other players through the game’s built-in social platform at any time, creating a richer and more interesting gaming experience.

👉 WWDC2023 new products are not only Reality Pro eye mask, the largest screen MacBook Air may debut

In addition, Samsung has also launched a personalized game mode setting for the 2023 TV series. Users can adjust the screen color, contrast, brightness, sound effects, etc. according to their preferences to create their own exclusive game experience. In addition, there are Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and frequency conversion technology that can make the game screen smoother, allowing players to obtain smoother and more realistic screen performance in the game.

👉Affordable mobile phone 5G Plan｜A collection of 4 limited-time discounts, monthly fee as low as $118, and appointment data

👇👇Prices of various Samsung OLED TV 2023 series👇👇