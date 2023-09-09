Home » Samsung OLED, Freestyle 2nd projector, Neo G9 and Disney Frame TV – technology sloth
Samsung OLED, Freestyle 2nd projector, Neo G9 and Disney Frame TV

Samsung OLED, Freestyle 2nd projector, Neo G9 and Disney Frame TV

Today is already the second press day here at the IFA in Berlin, but this should still be the first video to go online (others still have NDA). Samsung started the day with a major press presentation and then opened the gates to the stand. Galaxy Fold5, Flip5, S9 tablets and Watch 6 series are known, like many other things, but there are also some new products. There’s the new 98 inch QLED TV, the new 77 OLEDs of the second generation, even bigger, even brighter, for gaming there’s the Odyssey Neo G9, a second generation of the Freestyle projector, a 100 Years Edition Disney Frame and even more.

