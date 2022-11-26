Samsung officially launched the One UI 5 interface customized with the Android 13 system in the Taiwan market this week. The first batch of updateable smartphones is the Galaxy S22 series, followed by the two latest folding screen phones Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4. Even the Tab S8 tablet can be updated, and the One UI 5 update will be launched for the old models in the future. And what new ways to play after One UI 5 is updated? We have also sorted out some key new features here for your reference.

1. Bixby Text Call: An artifact to block fraudulent calls?

Everyone knows that Samsung has its own Bixby voice assistant, but because it can support not many languages, not including Traditional Chinese, so most users choose not to use it, but in fact, after updating One UI 5, there is a Bixby The new features might be of some use to you.

This feature is called “Bixby Text Call”. It allows Bixby to answer an incoming call, talk to the other party through Bixby voice, and transcribe what the other party said into text. The user does not need to answer the call by himself during the whole process. For occasions where it is inconvenient to answer calls, such as meetings and the like.

This “Bixby Text Call” function currently only supports Korean. For Taiwanese users, it seems that the user is not large, but it has another purpose, that is, when there is a suspected fraudulent call, Bixby can answer it first. When the other party hears When speaking in Korean, it may be difficult to retreat and achieve the purpose of screening incoming calls. However, it does not play the voices of the two parties during the conversation, so the user cannot confirm whether it is a normal incoming call; in addition, it does not have the function of call recording.

▲ After the update, you can see the “Bixby text call” option in the settings of the phone app.

▲ Bixby will use automatic voice to answer incoming calls, and then transcribe what the other party said into text, but only supports Korean and will not record.

2. Patterns and daily routines: Automate your phone

In One UI 5, Samsung designed a new “Mode and Daily Schedule” function, allowing users to change the phone settings according to different situations, allowing the phone to automatically handle some trivial functions. “Mode and daily itinerary” is divided into two parts: “mode” and “daily itinerary”. “Mode” has designed a series of preset modes, such as sleep, driving, exercise, relaxation, work, etc., which can be customized by users How to turn on these modes, and then what kind of settings will be made after turning on.

For example, in sleep mode, I can set the time to turn on the sleep mode, set the alarm clock, turn on the do not disturb mode, turn on the grayscale mode of the screen and the power saving mode, etc. These settings will be turned on automatically after the set sleep time. In addition, the driving mode can be set when it is connected to the Bluetooth audio system used in the car, and the sports mode can be applied when exercising, or the relaxation mode can be set at home, and the work mode can be set at the company.

▲ After updating the system, a new “Mode and Daily Schedule” function will appear in the settings.





▲ In sleep mode, you can specify the time to turn on and follow the settings.





▲ In addition to the preset modes, you can also create new modes by yourself.

In the daily schedule part, it uses logic similar to “IFTTT”. Users can set “if” trigger daily schedule conditions and “then” daily schedule execution actions to let the mobile phone perform automatic actions, and the mobile phone also presets many The parameters of “if” and “then” allow the user to choose. For example, I can set to turn on the power saving mode when the battery is below 10%, turn on the silent mode, and reduce the screen update rate to reduce power consumption. When the battery is charged to more than 10% These settings are automatically turned off.

▲ The daily itinerary can carry out relatively trivial mobile phone automation functions.

▲ Built-in many “if” and “then” parameters.

▲ This is an example I made myself. When the power is below 10%, turn on the power saving mode, turn on the silent mode and reduce the screen update rate.

Photo can extract text

I don’t know if you still remember that in Galaxy Z Fold 4, you can use the S Pen to select the text in the picture, and copy the plain text through OCR; and on One UI 5, this function does not need the S Pen. can achieve. Just use the built-in media browser of the mobile phone to open the photo. When there is text in the picture, just long press on the text or click the “T” button in the lower right corner to convert the text in the picture into plain text. You can choose to copy, share or translate, which is very convenient for occasions where it is necessary to convert image files into text.

▲ In the media browser, as long as there is text in the picture, the T button will appear in the lower right corner, and all the text will be converted into plain text after clicking.

In addition, One UI 5 has the following new features:

▲ Supports the stacking gadget function, which can stack gadgets of the same size and switch them by sliding to save desktop space; in addition, the mobile phone can also use AI to automatically rotate the gadget to the top when the user may need it .

▲ The lock screen can now directly customize the style (previously required the LockStar module), and also supports the use of your own video to make a dynamic lock screen.

▲ One UI 5 can specify a different call background for each contact.

▲ The emoji of the Samsung keyboard has added a mashup function, which can mix and match 2 emoji at will and generate multiple sets of animated textures.