Samsung Online Store Offers Massive Discounts on Galaxy Z Fold Phones and More

Samsung’s Online Store Offers Special Discounts on Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Fold 3

Samsung’s official online store is currently hosting a discount festival, providing customers with exclusive discounts on a wide range of products. Notably, the first two generations of folding phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Fold 3, are available at heavily discounted prices, with potential savings of up to HK$9,200. Moreover, customers who meet certain requirements are eligible for additional purchase discounts on selected items such as The Freestyle projector and the 24-inch S31C flat panel monitor.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4, a state-of-the-art foldable smartphone, features Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip for seamless performance. The device is lightweight, weighing only 263g, and the outer screen employs Gorilla Glass Victus+ glass for enhanced durability. With a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 30x hybrid zoom capabilities, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 caters to diverse photography needs.

Limited to just 20 units, the 1TB version of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been reduced from its original price of HK$17,598 to an attractive HK$11,998 on the official website. This special offer includes a free S Pen Pro, an ITFIT wearable SoundBar, HK$500 Galaxy Credit for online spending, and trial offers for Adobe Lightroom, Adobe Express, YouTube Premium, and Microsoft 365 Basic.

Another featured product is The Freestyle, a portable projector that delivers impressive 1080p HDR display quality. It can project large images ranging from 30 inches to 100 inches and offers a 180-degree vertical adjustment, allowing users to project images onto walls or ceilings. The Freestyle also boasts various automatic correction functions, such as keystone correction and horizontal adjustment, ensuring an optimal projection angle and picture position. For a limited time, customers who spend HK$3,000 or more on the online store can enjoy a 50% discount on The Freestyle, priced at just HK$3,990.

Samsung’s 24-inch S31C flat screen, featuring a simple three-sided bezel-less design, is ideal for multi-monitor setups, thanks to its seamless splicing capabilities. Equipped with AMD FreeSync technology, eye protection mode, and game mode, the S31C screen caters to different user needs. From September 14 to 27, customers purchasing the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and Galaxy Book3 series on the official website can acquire the 24-inch S31C flat screen for only HK$399.

For those who seek a more affordable option, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is currently available at a reduced price of HK$7,699, which is half its original price. This device is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor and boasts a large foldable display with a 120Hz refresh rate. With the purchase of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, customers will also receive an ITFIT wearable SoundBar, a rechargeable desktop fan, and HK$500 Galaxy Credit for online spending.

Samsung’s discount festival provides a golden opportunity for consumers to experience cutting-edge technology at affordable prices. However, customers should note that quantities are limited, and prompt action is advised to secure these exclusive discounts. The ongoing Standard Chartered credit card promotions offer additional benefits, including up to 10% cash rebates and up to 36 months of interest-free installments for purchases made in conjunction with the discount festival. Interested individuals can find detailed information on the official website and the Standard Chartered pages dedicated to the promotion.

To take advantage of these exceptional offers and explore further details, please visit Samsung’s official online store and make your purchase before the limited stock runs out.

