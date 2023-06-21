Samsung phones also have iOS17 “standby mode”? – Saydigi-Tech

Samsung phones also have iOS17’s “standby mode”?

Apple has brought in iOS17 the new feature of “Stand by” that allows the iPhone to turn into a horizontal clock while charging while it is in standby, but can Samsung phones also install iOS17’s “Stand by”?

Of course, it’s just a joke to install iOS17 on Samsung mobile phones, but if friends who use Samsung mobile phones want to display a horizontal clock when they are in standby, it can actually be done through Samsung’s AOD (Always On Display) function!

How to enable landscape clock?

First of all, we need to prepare a Samsung mobile phone that supports AOD (Always On Display).

Go to “Settings” >>> “Lock Screen” >>> “Always On Display On/Off”.

After clicking in, we can choose the clock style we like in “Clock Style”, and we can also add cute images to the image clock.

Then go back to the previous layer “Always On Display On/Off” and change the “Screen Orientation” to Landscape.

Then when we are on the standby screen, we will find that the time on the screen of our mobile phone has also changed to a horizontal standby mode!

