Samsung pulls out the red pencil: new smartphone is slowed down

With the Galaxy S23 FE, the signs point to regression instead of improvement. After it was already leaked that an Exynos chip will be used in the upcoming Samsung smartphone, the next disappointment is now in the house.

With the Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung wants to close the gap between the middle and upper classes, as a high-ranking group manager recently revealed. An important equipment detail of the new Fan Edition shows that this was more than just marketing talk.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE charges very slowly wirelessly

According to the WPC entry, the Galaxy S23 FE only charges wirelessly with a maximum of 4.4 watts. (Image source: WPC)

The Galaxy S23 FE can be charged wirelessly with just 4.4 watts. This was revealed by an entry in the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) (source: WPC). The Galaxy S23 FE would actually serve as a bridge between the middle and upper range at Samsung. The Galaxy A54 does not support wireless charging at all, while the Galaxy S23 can be charged wirelessly with a maximum of 15 watts.

What initially seems like a practical compromise is actually In view of the predecessor, however, it is a clear step backwards. The Galaxy S21 FE can wireless with maximal 15 Watt to be charged. The suspicion is that Samsung artificially cuts the new Fan Edition so that there is still enough distance and thus purchase arguments for the regular Galaxy S23.

Aside from the slow wireless charging speed, the WPC entry reveals even more. Judging by the picture, the Galaxy S23 FE will have one have a flat screen. Fans of Samsung’s edge displays will not be happy with this smartphone.

A forgotten but useful feature in Samsung smartphones:

Samsung manager reveals: announcement of the Galaxy S23 FE will be made shortly

There will be an announcement about the Galaxy S23 shortly, the high-ranking Samsung manager also let himself be lured out of his nose. When that means in concrete terms – whether the smartphone will be presented or just an unpacked event announced for the future – is unclear.

In view of the fact that Samsung recently presented new folding cell phones with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, a timely release of the Galaxy S23 FE seems unlikely.

