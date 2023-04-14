Home Technology Samsung push folding screen Tablet this year? Galaxy Z Tab may be priced at US$1799 – ezone.hk – Tech Focus – Computers
Samsung push folding screen Tablet this year? Galaxy Z Tab may be priced at US$1799 – ezone.hk – Tech Focus – Computers

Samsung push folding screen Tablet this year? Galaxy Z Tab may be priced at US$1799 – ezone.hk – Tech Focus – Computers

Samsung has seen that the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip folding screen phones launched in recent years are very popular with users, so it is quite reasonable for the brand to continue to expand the product line of folding screen devices. According to recent news, Samsung will launch its first folding screen tablet this year, called the Galaxy Z Tab.

It is reported that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Tab, the first folding screen tablet computer this year, and that if the brand fails to launch as scheduled, it will be launched simultaneously with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in 2024.

Of course, there are no more details about the Galaxy Z Tab yet, but the display size is likely to be larger than the current 7.6-inch Galaxy Z Fold 4 after opening. It may be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and an AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen, and most importantly, the screen can be folded 3 times. As for the price of the Galaxy Z Tab, there is no news yet, but it is estimated that the price of this machine may be close to the US$1,799 (about HK$14,122) of the current Galaxy Z Fold 4, or even more expensive than it.

Source: PhoneArena

