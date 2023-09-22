Samsung Releases One UI 6.0 Beta for Galaxy S22 Series in South Korea

Samsung has begun rolling out the first beta version of One UI 6.0 for its Galaxy S22 series models, starting exclusively in South Korea. This latest version of Samsung’s operating system, based on Android 14, was previously released for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A54. Now, owners of the Galaxy S22 trio can test out the latest features and enhancements of the platform.

The beta program, known as One UI 6, has initially been made available in South Korea, but it is expected that Samsung will expand the beta program to include more regions in the near future. The announcement was made on Samsung’s official forum in South Korea, stating that the One UI 6.0 Beta is now accessible for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The new update, weighing approximately 3 GB, brings the latest version of Android and the September 2023 Android security patch, recently released by Google, to the devices. To join the beta program, users of compatible Galaxy S22 models can access the Samsung Members application, where they will find a notice about the existence of the beta program. Upon signing up, the system update should automatically appear for download.

At this time, the beta program is only available in South Korea, but it is expected that Samsung will expand access to the One UI 6 beta for the Galaxy S22 in more countries soon.

