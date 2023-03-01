Attendees can enjoy a wonderful experience through the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 flagship series and its ecosystem of connected products and services

Samsung Electronics showcased its latest products and services, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Book3 Ultra, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) held in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2, 2023, Spanish time. Attendees at the Samsung booth will be able to get a glimpse of the most avant-garde Samsung Galaxy innovation concepts through immersive interactions.

TM Roh, president of Samsung Electronics and head of the Mobile Communications Division, said: “We firmly believe that Samsung’s sense of mission to achieve sustainable development and open cooperation to actively expand partnerships are the cornerstones of Galaxy’s innovative future. I am very pleased to use this MWC event to showcase Samsung’s latest masterpieces-Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Book3 Ultra, which proves how Samsung can evolve people’s daily life and open up infinite possibilities.”

Create a wonderful experience with powerful products and services

With the help of a huge ecosystem of products and services, Samsung’s cutting-edge innovations set a new benchmark for an excellent mobile experience. In MWC 2023, Samsung will reveal how through the Galaxy S23 flagship series, it can realize its commitment to leading innovation in the industry, including excellent content recording and creation experience, and more environmentally friendly design.

The top-notch camera modules on the Galaxy S23 flagship series allow users to take cinematic photos and videos, freely explore and unleash their creativity.On-site attendees can test Galaxy S23 Ultra’s new camera features, including low-light imaging effects for ultra-bright night photography, 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor(Note 1)The stunning detail performance, and the beautiful portrait realized by “AI Stereo Depth of Field Blur”. Galaxy S23 Flagship Series Brings the Fastest, Most Powerful Performance Ever in a Galaxy for Gamers and Creators(Note 2)Guests at the scene can play racing games and experience the game performance of the Galaxy S23 Ultra that shocks the senses.

The core of Samsung Galaxy Ultra’s innovation is the interconnected experience that connects the huge Galaxy ecosystem. Guests can use the new Galaxy Book3 Ultra to explore the seamless connection between mobile phones and PCs, and experience smooth switching across devices, screens and operating systems. In addition, MWC attendees can experience Samsung’s excellent services through a series of demonstration operations, including sleep coaching with Samsung Health built in the Galaxy Watch5 series, Samsung Wallet, and using SmartThings to connect and control home devices. You can also experience the supported privacy features and unlimited customization options from the Galaxy device interface equipped with One UI 5.1.

The Galaxy S23 flagship series sets a new benchmark in the industry with innovation and ingenuity, and embodies Samsung’s firm commitment to sustainable development in its eye-catching design. Galaxy S23 flagship line uses more recycled materials than any previous Galaxy smartphone(Note 3), and are durable and repairable for reliable operation for years to come. Attendees can savor Samsung’s latest commitment to the concept of “Everyday Sustainability”, and appreciate the immersive installation art reclaimed from several generations of S series devices.

Samsung partners withMWCJoint exhibition, appearing at the booths of major brands

Samsung upholds the concept of open cooperation and actively cooperates with industry leaders to create the most excellent experience for consumers. Under this concept, guests can find Samsung at the Samsung partner booths at this year’s MWC. Attendees can visit Android Avenue (between Hall2 and Hall3) to learn about the eco-friendly materials used in the Galaxy S23 flagship series, customize notification sound effects on the latest Galaxy smartphones, and even take a few selfies with the Galaxy Watch5 series on display. Samsung is also present at the Qualcomm booth (Hall3, 3E10), where you can enjoy the first-class performance of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, including the latest Galaxy-exclusive Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. Samsung Display Booth (Hall2, 2K40) will demonstrate the durability of the Galaxy Z Fold4 body element – Samsung’s ultra-thin foldable glass (UTG); in addition, you can also experience the ultra-vivid Dynamic AMOLED 2X display screen equipped with the Galaxy Book3 series .

To welcome the brilliant debut of new products, Samsung will showcase the Galaxy S23 flagship series, Galaxy Book3 series and Galaxy series devices in various locations at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via venue, including large billboards, main entrances, outdoor flagpoles and hanging flags advertise.

The MWC exhibition area (Hall3, 3I10) of the Samsung Mobile Communication Division is located in Hall 3 of the Fira Barcelona Gran Via exhibition.

Note 1: The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has an upgraded pixel binning technology that provides three output options: 200MP, 50MP and 12MP.

Note 2: The Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 mobile platform is specially optimized for the Galaxy, and is exclusively available when the Galaxy S23 flagship series is launched. Advertised as the world’s fastest Snapdragon, based on data as of February 1, 2023, this description is true.

Note 3: Compared with the 6 internal components of the Galaxy S22 Ultra that use recycled materials, the Galaxy S23 Ultra expands the use of recycled materials for 12 internal and external components (Galaxy S23+ and S23: 11 internal and external components) .