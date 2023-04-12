The Samsung S23 Ultra can charge up to 43-44W. This requires a charger with PPS, which can deliver up to 5A at +- 9V.

Interestingly, this actually excludes the Samsung EP-TA845, which can deliver a maximum of 4.05A. At least according to my measuring devices and also the imprint.

But in practice I noticed something. The S23 Ultra loads faster on the EP-TA845 than it should.

Let’s take a quick look at this in the test!

The Samsung EP-TA845

The EP-TA845 from Samsung is a 45W USB C charger, which I highly recommend. The big special feature is the fair price and above all the large PPS level. The EP-TA845 is a fairly “old” charger that came onto the market together with the S20 Ultra and was used there for 45W charging.

You can find more about PPS “USB Power Delivery chargers with PPS, overview and info”

According to the label, the charger offers three PPS levels:

3.3-11V at 4.05A

3.3-16V at 2.8A

3.3-21V at 2.1A

The S23 Ultra charges faster than allowed?

To charge the S23 Ultra at full speed, we need one PPS stage which can supply approx. 9V and 4.6A.

Accordingly, the Samsung EP-TA845 cannot theoretically charge the S23 Ultra at full speed.

But I could measure the following:

The S23 Ultra charges with +- 9V and 4.5xx A at its peak. This is more than the charger should actually be able to handle.

But how can that be?

In reality more power!

If you connect a USB PD power supply to your smartphone/tablet/notebook, they negotiate a speed.

Your charger tells your end device “Hey, I can supply the following power levels 5V/3A, 9V/2A etc.”. Your end device then selects which level it would like and starts loading within it.

Something exciting is happening with the Samsung EP-TA845, it reveals itself to have more power than it should according to the label! According to my Power Delivery Trigger, the charger presents itself as:

5V/3A

9V/3A

15V/3A

20V/2,25A

PPS 3,3-11V bei 5A

PPS 3,3-16V bei 3A

PPS 3,3-21V bei 2,2A

As we can see, the PPS levels are more powerful than advertised. In theory, the EP-TA845 can even deliver 55W (11V * 5A).

These values ​​of my trigger then explain the charging behavior of the S23 Ultra on the charger.

Maybe just my revision?

I bought my Samsung EP-TA845 on March 11th, 2020. Accordingly, I cannot 100% rule out that newer “revisions” of the charger adhere exactly to the information on the charger and charge slower accordingly.

My charger has the following serial number: R37MC6G12M1SE3

Conclusion

This article was simply intended to be a small hint and explanation as to why I continue to fully recommend the Samsung EP-TA845 for the S23 Ultra, even if in theory it has a little less power than necessary.

The EA-TA845 that I have simply offers more power than advertised and is therefore able to load the S23 Ultra at full speed.