Still waiting to buy or upgrade Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship line of phones? This time, the Galaxy S23 series phones also adopt a streamlined lens frame design, with a top-level aluminum alloy body frame. ), so the shells of the previous generation cannot be shared! The screen uses the latest generation of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass, which is more resistant to breakage and scratches. It also contains 22% of pre-consumer recycled materials; and the widening of the plane range on both sides of the screen makes the viewing area wider and the hand feeling experience better. for comfort.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a built-in S Pen that is familiar and long-loved by Samsung Galaxy users, providing users with more possibilities in terms of productivity, writing notes, and engaging in hobbies.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price reference:

12GB RAM + 256GB ROM NT$40,900 12GB RAM + 512GB ROM NT$44,900 12GB RAM + 1TB ROM (Black/White) NT$52,900

The three models of Galaxy S23｜S23+｜S23 Ultra are expected to be officially listed on major channels across Taiwan from February 24.

Galaxy S23 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM NT$26,900

8GB RAM + 256GB ROM NT$28,900

Galaxy S23+ 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM NT$33,900 8GB RAM + 512GB ROM NT$37,900

Because I have already introduced the product before, I won’t go into details here! The following is just a photo of the product for your reference~

Unboxing the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

This time I borrowed the “Black Bamboo Green” color version, I think it looks very good!

The S Pen continues the legacy of the Note. In addition, it can help you get rid of your dependence on notebooks, making it easy and environmentally friendly to draw drafts and take notes.

Take out the ratio and these options will appear!

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, the first of its kind in the Galaxy series, is equipped with a 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor to capture the best moving moments with unparalleled precision. It uses pixel binning technology to support multi-level high-resolution processing at the same time. This time, the Galaxy S23 flagship series introduces fast autofocus technology and is equipped with a Super HDR selfie camera for the first time, which can jump from 30fps to 60fps, greatly improving the texture of the front camera’s dynamic and still images!

In addition, Samsung Galaxy’s exclusive Expert RAW application can realize digital SLR camera-like image shooting and editing in RAW and JPEG formats, without the need for bulky camera equipment. Users can experience the artistic effect of multiple exposure photos, or through the astrophotography setting, the bright Milky Way can be seen at the bottom of the lens. It’s a pity that the borrowing test time is still very short, so I can’t share the test part of shooting the starry sky with you~

performance test

Use the AnTuTu Benchmark software to view the hardware information of the mobile phone as above

The AnTuTu running score reached a super high score of 1232023!

Geekbench 6 CPU test results

Geekbench 6 GPU test results

Test GPU performance with 3DMark’s Wild Life

It can be seen that the temperature is only 30 degrees C during the process, and the frame rate is up to 100FPS

The overall test found that the hot problem of the mobile phone with Qualcomm’s flagship processor is gone. This generation of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform can really be the king of Android mobile games!

Shooting experience sharing

Then let’s stop talking nonsense and share the experience of using mobile phones to shoot in the past few days!

The color of the prototype borrowed this time is very beautiful, and it can blend into nature very well!

Those over 120cm will be charged! (120 yuan on weekdays, 150 yuan on holidays); the cherry blossoms are currently in full bloom (112.02.11), it is worth coming to experience the beautiful scenery of cherry blossoms!

Recently, taking advantage of the good weather, I went to the Three Gorges “Nobita Cherry Blossom Forest” to enjoy the cherry blossoms!

With a high-power telephoto lens, it becomes an easy task to shoot flowers in the distance! No need to go out with a cannon lens and a DSLR every time!

It’s really amazing to shoot cherry blossoms in good weather!When shooting flowers, it is recommended to tap the screen to select the desired focus point

continue reading the report

Excellent portrait shots!

Outdoors, the sun shines into the shooting effect is superb!

Indoor shots work great!

The details and layering have been supplemented!

photograph food

Shoot various scenes (the following photos were all taken in the Westin Tashee Resort!)

High magnification is super convenient!

When shooting at high magnification, there is an auxiliary screen to assist you in the position you want to shoot!

10x magnification details are perfectly presented!

Like the S22 Ultra, I believe that the staff of the credit bureau must really want to buy the S23 Ultra to take pictures of people in the distance!

The night shooting effect has been upgraded again!

video effects

(Forgot to set 4K high-definition video recording, woo woo @@” means, why does this flagship large-capacity mobile phone not enable 4K video recording by default?)

Experience summary

Overall, the Samsung S23 Ultra’s shooting effect is much better than the previous generation, especially the portrait part. Some people think it’s the night shooting part, but I don’t feel much about this part. It may be because I don’t have the previous generation in my hands. I can only judge with the photos and memories of last year’s test. The S Pen is still very powerful. This time, we have more in-depth cooperation with Google to enrich the supported apps!

The details of the iron grid on the 3x magnified shooting sound are clearly visible!

The effect of high-power shooting is still powerful. If the budget is enough, I would like to buy it as a portable “camera” for shooting distant scenery! In addition, the S Pen is very convenient for memorizing and graffiti. I also like the earth tone colors, but if you don’t need high-power shooting and S Pen usage, choosing S23 or S23 + will be a more economical choice!

However, if you have the previous generation of Galaxy S23, you may not need to upgrade it, but if you care about the performance of the game, you can consider upgrading it!

