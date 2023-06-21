Samsung Self Repair: How users can repair their smartphone themselves

By Adrian Mühlroth | Jun 21, 2023 12:38 p.m

With the self-service repair program for iPhones and MacBooks, Apple has shown how repairs can work on your own. Samsung has also started a similar initiative, which is finally coming to Europe.

The self-repair program provides consumers with original spare parts and tools, including official instructions, directly from Samsung. Anyone who trusts themselves to be able to repair their own device does not have to go to a service shop or send it in. The spare parts shop is now also available in Germany.

Samsung’s self-repair service is coming to Europe

The new program is intended to “make it as easy as possible for users to enjoy their devices for a long time,” says Andreas Beck, Vice President Service at Samsung Electronics GmbH. It should explicitly be an addition to Samsung’s previous repair service.

The program has been running in the USA since last year. Samsung is now expanding the availability of Self Repair to Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the UK. Parts for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 series, as well as for the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 are available at launch. For the latter, however, the company only offers the parts in Germany, Italy, Sweden and the UK.

Fair prices for spare parts – just not in Germany

However, while Samsung has set up its own clearly arranged shop for some European countries, Self Repair in Germany can only be reached via the support page. This is not just a formal difference. Because while the display including frame and battery for the Galaxy S22 Ultra is available in the self-repair shop for a cheap 233.60 euros, it costs significantly more in Germany at 311.78 euros. In other countries, the price is even below what dealers on Ebay ask for the display unit alone without a battery. TECHBOOK asked Samsung whether the new shop should also come to Germany.

In addition to the display and battery, a USB-C connection and glass back are also available in the shop. Buyers have the option of ordering a small tool kit with the respective spare part. The kit contains tools such as a heat pad, screwdriver, tweezers, suction cup, spudger and picks and costs 28.44 euros (28.80 euros in Germany) extra. In contrast to the US, where Samsung cooperates with the repair experts from iFixit, customers in Europe do not get a high-quality tool kit. iFixit not only sells the spare parts in the USA, but also provides its tried and tested tools.

Not only Samsung offers Self Repair

Samsung competitor Apple had already announced its own self-service repair program in 2021. The company also offers spare parts and tools for its smartphones and laptops. However, consumers can carry out significantly more repairs themselves. In addition to the display and USB-C connection, Apple also offers speakers, cameras, SIM trays and taptic engines (vibration motors) as spare parts.

