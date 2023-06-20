Samsung Self-Repair in Europe, to repair your devices …

Samsung Electronics announces the start of the program Self-Repair in Europa, particularly in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom. This initiative follows the recent launch of the program in South Korea. More and more Galaxy users will be able to access the tools you need to self-repair your own devices. The program includes repairs of premium smartphone products Galaxy S20, S21 and S22 series and Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 PC models.

Samsung Self-Repair in Europe, to extend the life cycle of its devices

“Samsung is constantly working to lengthen the life cycle of its devices in order to allow users to enjoy the high performance of their Galaxy device for as long as possible“, he has declared TM Roh, President e Head of Mobile eXperience Business di Samsung Electronics. “We are committed to extending access to our Self-Repair program worldwide, improving the repairability of our products“.

Samsung first launched Self-Repair in the United States in 2022. In order to offer the same service to European users, Samsung is collaborating with the main component distributors in Europe, such as:

ASWO, after-sales service specialist for Europe based in Germany and authorized Samsung distributor. 2Service, Dutch electronic component supplier and authorized Samsung distributor.

The tools to use to repair devices

Users of serie Galaxy S20, S21 e S22 in Europe they will be able to independently replace it screen con drums included, the rear window and the charging port of the smartphone. Users of the series Galaxy Book Pro they will have access to seven original components to carry out the repair yourself.

These are the front with keyboard, the back, the LCD screen, the battery, the touchpad, the key with fingerprint reader and the rubber feet. Together with the part/s that the customer wishes to order, it will also be possible to purchase a practical kit containing all the repair tools that can be reused several times if necessary.

After-sales activities have always been of strategic importance for Samsung, which has an extensive and qualified network of authorized assistance centers for its customers.

Samsung is committed to developing the Self-Repair program in the near future to include more devices and countries. This effort aims to expand access to repair options, enabling Galaxy customers to have more choices in repairing their devices.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Offer Android Smartphone, FHD+ Super Display… The Super AMOLED FHD+ 6.6”1 display of the Galaxy A34 5G offers you a visual experience of unparalleled fluidity with… Elegant and linear design: characterized by simple lines, versatile colors and a perfectly built-in camera… Multi-camera system to capture your most important moments thanks to the 48 MP main camera.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

