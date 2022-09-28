Intel Samsung slidable OLED

At the Intel Innovation 2022 event, in addition to a series of Intel’s own new products, there are also some things from partners will be displayed, the most eye-catching is Samsung Display CEO JS Choi suddenly appeared, and with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger co-presented the world‘s first scrolling screen for a 17-inch PC. In the demonstration, I saw Gelsinger pull an OLED screen that was originally only 13 inches outward (with super force), and the screen became 17 inches at random.

JS Choi said that this scroll screen will meet the public’s pursuit of large screens and portability, and revealed that they have been investing in this technology for many years. We learned through a press release last year that Samsung was developing scroll screen technology, but at that time we used mobile phones as an example. However, this design has not officially appeared in the timetable of commercially available products, and you may have to wait a little longer to actually touch it.