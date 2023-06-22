Samsung smartphones and notebooks can now also be repaired at home

Even in Italy it is possible repair some Samsung products yourselfsuch as high-end smartphones of the serie Galaxy and also i notebook Galaxy Book Pro e Galaxy Book Pro 360.

Il programma “self-repair” of the South Korean company, launched last year in the US, also arrives in our country and in many other European countries: Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

This means that it is possible to buy single official spare parts to replace damaged smartphone or notebook parts. Also shopping a special kit which allows you to disassemble (and put back together) the products, it will therefore be possible repair Samsung devices even at homewithout necessarily having to entrust your smartphone to a specialized assistance centre.

On the official store created by Samsung you can currently find the parts for the latest Galaxy smartphones: let’s talk about the S20, S21 and S22 series. The spare parts for the latest top of the range are not available at the moment: il Galaxy S23. You can buy a new battery, for example, but also a screen, a USB port or the rear glass of a smartphone. Of the notebooks, on the other hand, the front part with keyboard, the battery of course, the LCD screen, the touchpad and also the key that reads the fingerprints are available

Repair a phone it’s not as simple as installing an app. Keep in mind that not everyone may have the necessary dexterity. Samsung has tried to make life easier for those who buy spare partsproviding video tutorials and photographs – in collaboration with iFixit – which explain step by step how to do the repair yourself.

On the official website where the spare parts are found, it states that “Samsung parts for repair are covered by a limited warranty of 90 days from the date of purchase”. And that, if the repair should not be successful after having disassembled the phone, “the user will no longer be able to take advantage of the remedies provided by the Samsung conventional guarantee, where provided”.

The Samsung initiative fits into a European context particularly attentive to the “right to reparation” – “Right to repair” is the draft law presented by the EU Parliament last bunch – and if necessary – certainly more advantageous for consumers and more sustainable for the environment – to fix a working technology instead of immediately thinking about replacing it because a part of it is damaged.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

