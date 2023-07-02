Samsung to Launch Galaxy SmartTag2 with Bluetooth 5.3 Technology and Enhanced Features

Samsung to Launch Galaxy SmartTag2 with Bluetooth 5.3 Connection Technology

In addition to the highly anticipated Galaxy S21 series, Samsung has announced the launch of its new positioning devices, Galaxy SmartTag and Galaxy SmartTag+. Now, recent certification documents reveal that Samsung is preparing to introduce another game-changing device, the Galaxy SmartTag2, which will utilize Bluetooth 5.3 connection technology.

According to documents from the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), Samsung’s latest positioning device will be named Galaxy SmartTag2, with a production model identified as EI-T5600. The device’s use of Bluetooth 5.3 connection technology will allow for lower power consumption and improved connectivity, reducing interference. This advanced technology ensures enhanced stability and security in connection.

While the appearance of the Galaxy SmartTag2 has yet to be confirmed, it is speculated that the design may follow that of its predecessor, the Galaxy SmartTag. It is highly likely that the device will retain its built-in button function, allowing users to customize operations or locate their misplaced phones.

In addition to the Galaxy SmartTag2, Samsung is also rumored to release the Galaxy SmartTag2+ with an added Ultra-Wideband (UWB) connection function. However, further details regarding this feature have not been officially confirmed.

Samsung has already confirmed that it will be holding an Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea at the end of July. Apart from unveiling the rumored Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5, the tech giant is also expected to introduce the latest Galaxy Watch6 series of smartwatches. Moreover, the Galaxy SmartTag2 is anticipated to be a prominent part of this event.

As Samsung continues to innovate and bring forth cutting-edge technology, the launch of the Galaxy SmartTag2 with Bluetooth 5.3 connection technology is sure to garner significant attention from consumers. With enhanced connectivity and improved user experience, Samsung is set to reinforce its position as a leader in the industry.

