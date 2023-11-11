Samsung Unveils New Smartphone AI Features: Galaxy AI and Samsung Gauss

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new smartphone early next year that will bring groundbreaking innovations powered by artificial intelligence, including real-time call translation. The tech giant has introduced Galaxy AI, a mobile artificial intelligence experience that aims to revolutionize users’ daily lives.
One of the standout features of Galaxy AI is the real-time call translation system, which will allow users to have their calls translated in real-time through the integration of a personal translator into the calling function of the smartphone. Samsung believes that this feature will break communication barriers and make calling someone who speaks another language as simple as turning on subtitles.
But Samsung’s foray into artificial intelligence doesn’t stop at Galaxy AI. The company has also introduced Samsung Gauss, its own generative artificial intelligence model designed to enhance work efficiency. This AI model will assist users in composing emails, summarizing documents, facilitating coding tasks for developers, and creating generative images.
Samsung Gauss is composed of three main components: Samsung Gauss Language, Samsung Gauss Code, and Samsung Gauss Image. The language model is designed to carry out tasks such as composing emails, summarizing documents, and translating content, while also enabling smarter control of devices. The coding assistant section, Samsung Gauss Code, promises to make software development easier and faster for developers, supporting functions such as code description and the generation of test cases. Meanwhile, Samsung Gauss Image allows users to create, edit, and improve the resolution of images.
The company claims that the AI models are designed to leverage the vast knowledge and phenomena in the world, with the ambition of improving the lives of consumers around the world. With these advanced AI technologies, Samsung aims to take productivity within companies to new heights.
While the launch of the Galaxy AI is set for early next year, Samsung is already looking ahead to a future that is seamlessly integrated with AI to simplify productivity and revolutionize daily tasks.