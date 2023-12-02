Samsung updates one of its most recent cheap phones to Android 14 with One UI 6

The update to One UI 6.0 with Android 14 for the Samsung Galaxy A24 is now coming to devices in the Middle East and North Africa with firmware version A146BXXU2CWK9.

Android 14 comes to the Samsung Galaxy A24 with One UI 6.0

When Samsung improved the update policy for its Android devices, it promised that it would update both its high-end terminals and its mid-range and entry-range terminals with the latest version of Android, and the truth is that the Korean giant is keeping its promise, since throughout these last weeks has released the update to Android 14 with One UI 6 on several Galaxy A series smartphones such as the Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A73 5G y Galaxy A14 5G.

Well, in this regard, we have just learned, thanks to the specialized media SamMobile, that the Korean firm has begun to deploy the update to One UI 6.0 with Android 14 on one of its most current cheap smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy A24.

The Samsung Galaxy A24 receives the update to Android 14 with One UI 6.0 in several regions of the world

Samsung has begun to release the update to One UI 6.0, the latest version of the Korean brand’s customization layer based on Android 14, on the Samsung Galaxy A24. Middle East and North African countries with firmware version A146BXXU2CWK9. It is expected that this new software update will reach models in the rest of the world‘s regions, including Europe, over the coming weeks.

Most likely, the version of One UI 6.0 that the Galaxy A24 is receiving is not the same one that has reached the firm’s flagship, the Galaxy S23, but, even so, this entry-level terminal will be updated with the main new features of One UI 6 such as the new customization options for the lock screen, revamped camera settings, new editing features in the Gallery app and updated widgets.

When this new operating system update is deployed on Galaxy A24s around the world, you will be able to check that it has already arrived by entering the dashboard. Settings from your smartphone and accessing the section Software update. Once you have it available, you just have to click on the button Download and install to update your terminal with the latest versions of Android and One UI.

Share this: Facebook

X

