Samsung ViewFinity S9: Global Launch of 5K Screen Expected in August

Samsung is set to launch its highly anticipated ViewFinity S9 with a 5K screen globally in August. The announcement comes after the successful launch of the product in Korea earlier this year. The ViewFinity S9, which was unveiled at the 2023 CES event, is equipped with impressive features such as a 99% DCI-P3 color gamut, built-in color calibration, and a 4K video camera.

In terms of design, the ViewFinity S9 bears a striking resemblance to Apple’s Studio Display, boasting a sleek metal structure. It offers adjustable height, tilt, and other angles, along with frosted screen borders for added functionality.

Comparisons can also be drawn between the ViewFinity S9 and Apple’s Studio Display in terms of specifications. Both screens feature a 27-inch size and offer a 5K resolution with support for the P3 wide color gamut. They also come equipped with built-in speakers. However, there are some notable differences, such as the ViewFinity S9’s ability to support 4K video and its inclusion of Thunderbolt 4, Mini DisplayPort, and USB-C ports. Additionally, the ViewFinity S9 offers Intelligent Eye Care technology to protect users’ eyes.

According to reports, the Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K screen will be available for purchase on samsung.com in August. However, an exact release date has yet to be disclosed. The price of the ViewFinity S9 is set at $1,599, which is approximately NT$49,600.

Samsung’s ViewFinity S9 is expected to be a hit among tech enthusiasts and professionals worldwide, thanks to its impressive features and sleek design. With its global launch just around the corner, consumers can look forward to experiencing top-of-the-line visuals and innovative functionalities.