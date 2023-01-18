Samsung’s new series of models will use Intel’s 13th generation Core series processors, which will provide Core i5-1340P, Core i7-1360P processor specifications, 16GB DDR5 memory, and up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and Intel Xe display design .

In addition to holding the Unpacked 2023 new product launch event at 2:00 a.m. Taiwan time on February 2nd, which is expected to announce the annual flagship mobile phone Galaxy S23 series, Samsung also seems to be preparing to announce the new Galaxy Book 3 series of notebooks.

According to the information obtained from the mysmartprice website, Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy Book 3 series of notebooks including the Galaxy Book 3, Galaxy Book 3 360, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

Among them, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, whose name has already appeared on the FCC certification website in the United States, will obviously be Samsung’s flagship notebook model this year, and it is also the first time that Samsung has added the Ultra name product to a notebook category.As for the announcement, it may be announced directly through a press release, rather than through an event.

The Galaxy Book 3 and Galaxy Book 3 360 are expected to use a 15-inch screen design, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro will provide 14-inch and 16-inch screen specifications, and the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will use a 16-inch screen.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 will use a 16-inch Super AMOLED display screen with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 and support the S Pen stylus function, but it does not provide an additional storage slot for the S Pen, and the battery capacity reaches 76WHr and 65W Wired fast charging, while the body is only 1.6 kg, 13mm thick design.

As for the full series of models, they will use Intel’s 13th generation Core series processors, which will provide Core i5-1340P, Core i7-1360P processor specifications, 16GB DDR5 memory, and up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and will be equipped with Intel Xe display design.

In addition to the above-mentioned models, Samsung is expected to launch the entry-level Galaxy Book 2 Go series models, but it may be staggered with the update time of key products to avoid distracting attention from new products.