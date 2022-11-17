South Korea’s annual game exhibition G-Star 2022 was launched today, and the previously reported joint products of “Yuanshin” and Samsung were also exhibited at this exhibition, both the previous OnePlus walnut-themed OnePlus Ace Pro Yuanshin limited After the release, another Yuanshen co-branded mobile phone, but this time the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Buds2 Pro can be seen printed with Korean logos on the products, so if there is no accident, this will be the first one that players can buy that may have The “Yuan Shen” co-branded mobile phone product of the international server Xubao.

And on the Korean website ruliweb, you can see the photos of this exhibition. The Galaxy Z Fold4 has been replaced with a Ganhe-themed painting, and the accessories are also given such as themed printed mobile phone cases, wireless charging pads, bubble shows, etc. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro itself also has themed paint, themed lanyards, and more.

(Image source: ruliweb)

However, there is no official website or any sales information for the co-branded product at present. Interested players can continue to pay attention to Yuanshin Hanbok official website and Samsung official website for information.