Home Technology Samsung will officially launch the OneUI 5.0 system upgrade for the S22 series before the end of October – Smartphone Brand News
Technology

Samsung will officially launch the OneUI 5.0 system upgrade for the S22 series before the end of October – Smartphone Brand News

by admin
Samsung will officially launch the OneUI 5.0 system upgrade for the S22 series before the end of October – Smartphone Brand News

Android 13 has been officially launched in mid-August this year. In addition to the Pixel phones that have been upgraded first, other brands are also in full swing. As the leading manufacturer of the Android camp, Samsung has finally publicly confirmed its flagship flagship in a recent event. System upgrade time for S22 series.

Samsung’s annual developer conference SDC22 debuted on October 12. At the meeting, Samsung also officially announced a new generation of Android 13-based system interface OneUI 5.0, and also confirmed that the flagship S22 series will be the first wave of updates. , and will be officially launched later in October.

Samsung OneUI 5.0 is based on Android 13, which will improve security and accessibility, more personalized settings for the system interface and lock screen, and strengthen language and sound settings. In addition to the S22 series, Samsung has also opened OneUI 5.0 beta system testing for the S21 series, S20 series and A52.

Source: Android Authority

See also  More Payday 2 McShea weapons have arrived - Payday 2 - Gamereactor

You may also like

TikTok tries to do Amazon and opens stores...

Apple Shazam for iOS now offers exclusive wallpapers...

AMD Gaming Spree Buys Ryzen 5000 Processors and...

Android and Chrome begin importing passkey standard support...

Based on Matter Protocol, Samsung Announces SmartThings Devices...

SVICLOUD 8P small cloud set-top box – supports...

Asobo: Please don’t spoil A Plague Tale: Requiem...

Project: Mara has been trademarked by Microsoft –...

AMD Radeon RX 7000 RDNA3 graphics card said...

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the proof:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy