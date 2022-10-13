Android 13 has been officially launched in mid-August this year. In addition to the Pixel phones that have been upgraded first, other brands are also in full swing. As the leading manufacturer of the Android camp, Samsung has finally publicly confirmed its flagship flagship in a recent event. System upgrade time for S22 series.

Samsung’s annual developer conference SDC22 debuted on October 12. At the meeting, Samsung also officially announced a new generation of Android 13-based system interface OneUI 5.0, and also confirmed that the flagship S22 series will be the first wave of updates. , and will be officially launched later in October.

Samsung OneUI 5.0 is based on Android 13, which will improve security and accessibility, more personalized settings for the system interface and lock screen, and strengthen language and sound settings. In addition to the S22 series, Samsung has also opened OneUI 5.0 beta system testing for the S21 series, S20 series and A52.

Source: Android Authority