At the SDC 2022 held by Samsung, in addition to announcing that its SmartThings devices will be linked with Google IoT devices based on the Matter protocol, it also announced that it will provide a new version of the customized operating interface One UI tested by users in South Korea and other regions. 5. The Galaxy S22 series will be upgraded with the Android 13 version of the operating system at the end of October this year.

Samsung will provide the official version of the One UI 5 interface to the Galaxy S22 series at the end of October

Although Samsung has not announced the upgradeable models for the time being, it is expected that major models including the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will receive One UI 5 in 2023. Operating system update with Android 13 version.

This update mainly focuses on improving the productivity of work and other needs, and strengthens the cross-platform device experience, including exclusive modes and daily routines (Modes and Routines), and also enhances the dynamic lock screen (Dynamic Lock screen) experience, and can be used. Display multiple images on devices that support One UI 5, such as mobile phones, Galaxy Watch, etc.

In addition, combined with the new Bixby Text Call function, users can answer calls on their behalf through the Bixby Voice service, and respond to the caller through text-to-voice conversion.

The One UI 5 update adds a daily health solution, which integrates personal physical and mental health status on a single platform to facilitate follow-up tracking and analysis. Developers can also use Samsung Privileged Health software development tools to create a BioActive sensor that can be used with Galaxy Watch. Component operation application service.

In this developer conference, Samsung emphasized the idea of ​​Calm technology, which will make its devices and service platforms more seamless, making it easier for users to enjoy a complete interactive experience. For example, this announcement will strengthen SmartThings to connect Google The Home IoT protocol will also connect more IoT devices to interact through the Matter protocol, and further add more Bixby digital assistant service application functions.

In order to ensure the security of collaborative connection and interaction between different devices and service platforms, Samsung has also announced the establishment of a secure connection environment with Knox Matrix to ensure user privacy and security.

