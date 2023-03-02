Home Technology Samsung’s 2023 large-size Mini LED TV is more interesting than 2022? ｜TV Information
Technology

Samsung’s 2023 large-size Mini LED TV is more interesting than 2022? ｜TV Information

by admin
Samsung’s 2023 large-size Mini LED TV is more interesting than 2022? ｜TV Information

So far, Mini LED TVs are mainly large-sized high-end models, providing users with choices other than OLED TVs. However, if a technology is to be truly popularized, price is always the biggest factor. In the price list of Samsung Neo QLED TV 2023 in the United States , it seems that Samsung intends to let Mini LED TV seize more markets. In the U.S., the pricing of some models of Samsung’s Neo QLED TV has dropped compared to last year, and the price of the large-size model is the most obvious. The 85-inch 8K TV QN800C is priced at $8,000, a drop of $500 from last year. As for the 4K model, the entry-level 85-inch giant screen QN85C is priced at $3,800, a drop of $200, and the mid-range QN90C is also priced at $200, which is about a 5-12% drop.

news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/samsungtv02-1200×675.jpg” alt=”” class=”wp-image-209256 amp-wp-enforced-sizes” srcset=”https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/samsungtv02-1200×675.jpg 1200w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/samsungtv02-1000×563.jpg 1000w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/samsungtv02-500×281.jpg 500w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/samsungtv02-768×432.jpg 768w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/samsungtv02-640×360.jpg 640w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/samsungtv02-190×107.jpg 190w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/samsungtv02.jpg 1280w” layout=”intrinsic”>news/wp-content/plugins/accelerated-mobile-pages/images/SD-default-image.png” alt=”” class=”wp-image-209256 amp-wp-enforced-sizes” srcset=”https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/plugins/accelerated-mobile-pages/images/SD-default-image.png 1200w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/samsungtv02-1000×563.jpg 1000w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/samsungtv02-500×281.jpg 500w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/samsungtv02-768×432.jpg 768w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/samsungtv02-640×360.jpg 640w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/samsungtv02-190×107.jpg 190w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/samsungtv02.jpg 1280w” layout=”intrinsic”/>
news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/samsungtv01-2.jpeg” alt=”” class=”wp-image-209257 amp-wp-enforced-sizes” srcset=”https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/samsungtv01-2.jpeg 1000w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/samsungtv01-2-500×233.jpeg 500w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/samsungtv01-2-768×358.jpeg 768w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/samsungtv01-2-640×298.jpeg 640w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/samsungtv01-2-190×89.jpeg 190w” layout=”intrinsic”>news/wp-content/plugins/accelerated-mobile-pages/images/SD-default-image.png” alt=”” class=”wp-image-209257 amp-wp-enforced-sizes” srcset=”https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/plugins/accelerated-mobile-pages/images/SD-default-image.png 1000w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/samsungtv01-2-500×233.jpeg 500w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/samsungtv01-2-768×358.jpeg 768w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/samsungtv01-2-640×298.jpeg 640w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/samsungtv01-2-190×89.jpeg 190w” layout=”intrinsic”/>

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch forum members discuss the above article?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”

See also  Windows 98 Resurrection Project (3): Executing DOS Games through DOSBox Pure | T Kebang

You may also like

The thinnest case for the Samsung Galaxy S23

IBM DataPower Gateway: New IT vulnerability warning

Charmed Land development studio Luminous Productions to merge...

A beautiful tale about innovation, for those who...

Third “master plan” reveals two new cars

You need this hardware for Diablo IV

Sega: “We dedicate this month to Studio Ryu...

Google, Amazon & Co.: How regulation succeeds

IEA sounds the alarm: CO2 emissions at record...

Netherlands flashed off in Berlin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy