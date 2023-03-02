So far, Mini LED TVs are mainly large-sized high-end models, providing users with choices other than OLED TVs. However, if a technology is to be truly popularized, price is always the biggest factor. In the price list of Samsung Neo QLED TV 2023 in the United States , it seems that Samsung intends to let Mini LED TV seize more markets. In the U.S., the pricing of some models of Samsung’s Neo QLED TV has dropped compared to last year, and the price of the large-size model is the most obvious. The 85-inch 8K TV QN800C is priced at $8,000, a drop of $500 from last year. As for the 4K model, the entry-level 85-inch giant screen QN85C is priced at $3,800, a drop of $200, and the mid-range QN90C is also priced at $200, which is about a 5-12% drop.

