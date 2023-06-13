Samsung’s 2023 smart display/TV lineup debuts with momentum – Samsung Newsroom Taiwan

Neo QLED audio-visual evolution, MICRO LED sits on the top sensory experience

SmartThings all-round cross-device series connection to create a seamless smart life

Samsung TV has won the global sales champion for 17 consecutive years, constantly breaking through the boundaries of technology, and establishing its position as the king of the crowd.Today (13) officially released a new lineup of smart display/TV products in Taiwan, including:Neo QLEDsmart display;Exhibit extreme black and white levelsOLEDsmart displayInterpreting the aesthetics of personal lifeDesign Life Series TVIn addition, it is the first time to introduce super-flagshipMicro LEDsmart display, stormed the Taiwan market. Samsung smart display/TV has excellent display technology, which is unparalleled in terms of color, contrast, and layer performance, and is full of immersion; built-in exclusive magic sound technology to create a vivid sense of presence, and can also be connected to Samsung Soundbar to open the magic sound field to enjoy all-round Surrounding the sound field; in response to the multi-device era, it is easy to build a smart home. It is more intuitive to connect video game hosts in series, cross-brand devices and home appliances. It can be called an all-round helper. In addition, the design is beautiful both inside and outside, with up to 99% screen-to-body ratio and an infinity screen. The top-level craftsmanship blooms with a cleansing texture, and implements the brand’s “sustainable everyday” vision, implanting the concept of sustainability into the product, and fulfilling the responsibility of earth citizens.

Liang Junyuan, general manager of Samsung Electronics Taiwan, said: “Samsung adheres to the concept of consumer-oriented design, and is committed to creating innovative products and better user experience. We hope to integrate “Calm Technology” into today’s connected world. 』Concept, focusing on improving the seamless connection of devices, making smart life more approachable, and making technology more sustainable. Samsung TV continues to break through the audiovisual limit and is deeply trusted by consumers. Not only will it create global success, but it will also set an excellent record in Taiwan in 2022. Performance, No. 1 in the market share of annual TV sales. This year, we have introduced a richer product lineup to provide consumers with more choices. The goal is to maintain the outstanding performance of the first market share and achieve another sales success. “

The ultimate evolution of vision Dazzling vision

Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K smart display uses the revolutionary quantum Mini LED combined with metal quantum dot color rendering technology to present the industry’s highest 100% color gamut space, and realize extremely precise light source control, creating an excellent visual enjoyment.

Neo 8K quantum AI Efficient Processor: Increased from 20 in the previous generation to 64 independent AI neural networks ( Note 1 ) through scene-by-scene analysis, subtle differences in light and color are skillfully handled to highlight clear textures, finer corners, reduce noise and rough edges, and add rich details to make each picture perfect.

Increased from 20 in the previous generation to 64 independent AI neural networks through scene-by-scene analysis, subtle differences in light and color are skillfully handled to highlight clear textures, finer corners, reduce noise and rough edges, and add rich details to make each picture perfect. Stereo Depth Enhancement Pro ： Automatically detect and analyze the subject of the image, strengthen the three-dimensional layer, simulate the stereoscopic perspective of human eyes, create a new 3D depth of field, and make the protagonist in the picture lifelike, as if it is right in front of you.

Automatically detect and analyze the subject of the image, strengthen the three-dimensional layer, simulate the stereoscopic perspective of human eyes, create a new 3D depth of field, and make the protagonist in the picture lifelike, as if it is right in front of you. VDEEye Care Certification:Leading the industry, awarded the top international certification body – German Institute of Electrical EngineersVDE「Eye Care“Eye Protection Certification.havesmart eye protection modewith the help of AI technology to automatically detect the viewing environment, it can adjust the screen brightness according to the local sunrise and sunset times, as well as changes in the surrounding lighting environment, to achieve a comfortable viewing experience.

The Samsung OLED smart display uses QD-OLED self-luminous technology, each pixel emits light independently, providing pure black-and-white contrast, and enhances the brightness with quantum HDR OLED. No matter the scene is bright or dark, the frame details are clear and the picture is bright and dazzling. With Samsung’s exclusive Quantum Dot film, the visual effect is clearer.

The mighty sound is coming Unprecedented sound field performance

To create the ultimate viewing experience, excellent “viewing” and “auditing” technologies are indispensable. Samsung’s new smart display in 2023 has powerful hardware specifications, combined with Samsung’s multiple exclusive sound effects technologies, to experience superb audio performance.

magic sound Pro ： The highest 2.4-channel output, combined with AI intelligent analysis of audio and scenes, makes the sound in the display move with the image like magic. This year, the technology has made another breakthrough, and the left and right upper speakers have been added to make the sky sound more vivid and rich. With the addition of “AI human voice detection technology”, it can restore the position of the character’s voice, just like the “sound” in the real world.

The highest 2.4-channel output, combined with AI intelligent analysis of audio and scenes, makes the sound in the display move with the image like magic. This year, the technology has made another breakthrough, and the left and right upper speakers have been added to make the sky sound more vivid and rich. With the addition of “AI human voice detection technology”, it can restore the position of the character’s voice, just like the “sound” in the real world. Magic sound field ( Note 2 )

： Connect the monitor speaker with the Samsung Soundbar to make sound together, restore the Dolby Atmos real sky sound effect, and show an excellent sense of envelopment. In 2023, the new generation of technology will use AI smart technology to more closely combine the screen speaker and Soundbar, and optimize the human voice and background sound, and properly distribute them to each speaker unit, with more delicate sound processing, creating a new realm of home audio and video .

Connect the monitor speaker with the Samsung Soundbar to make sound together, restore the Dolby Atmos real sky sound effect, and show an excellent sense of envelopment. In 2023, the new generation of technology will use AI smart technology to more closely combine the screen speaker and Soundbar, and optimize the human voice and background sound, and properly distribute them to each speaker unit, with more delicate sound processing, creating a new realm of home audio and video . AIecholocation technology(Note 3)

：According to the viewing space and video content, the sound effect of the space is optimized to ensure that the human voice is clear and the original intention of the video creator is restored.

ultimate convenience SmartThingsFully integrated into daily applications

Samsung Smart Display has a built-in Smart Hub smart center, which can customize the list of commonly used applications according to personal preferences, experience various OTT streaming services, and read recommended audio-visual content at a glance, enjoying exclusive audio-visual entertainment; it also supports Samsung Smart View and AirPlay 2 wireless projection across the iOS system, easily share the mobile device screen to the big screen, magnifying the entertainment experience.

Start smart life easily: You can watch Netflix, Disney+ and other popular video streams with one click through the smart remote control. This year, it supports Bixby Chinese voice operation. Using voice recognition to perform commands such as channel switching, volume adjustment, and opening a web browser, the operation is more intuitive. The multi-window function has also been upgraded, which can support two pairs of Bluetooth headsets in series to listen to different signal sources at the same time, and the multi-tasking application is more flexible.

You can watch Netflix, Disney+ and other popular video streams with one click through the smart remote control. This year, it supports Bixby Chinese voice operation. Using voice recognition to perform commands such as channel switching, volume adjustment, and opening a web browser, the operation is more intuitive. The multi-window function has also been upgraded, which can support two pairs of Bluetooth headsets in series to listen to different signal sources at the same time, and the multi-tasking application is more flexible. Game features are fully improved: The game market continues to grow. In addition to choosing to enjoy the thrill of immersing yourself in games on a large screen, 43-inch and 50-inch models have been added this year to meet various gaming needs.Samsung Smart Display supports PS5, XBOX One S and other new-generation game console specifications. It has 4 sets of HDMI 2.1, and can display up to [email protected] VRR ultra-high refresh rate ( Note 4 )

, It can be described as super combat readiness. The software has also evolved strongly, Game Bar game toolbar 0 Extend the support from PC games to consoles, and become Gamer’s all-round comrade.Add virtual crosshair The function is specially designed for first-person games, which can clearly display the crosshairs in the game, helping players to hit every shot, and to be invincible in shooting games!

The game market continues to grow. In addition to choosing to enjoy the thrill of immersing yourself in games on a large screen, 43-inch and 50-inch models have been added this year to meet various gaming needs.Samsung Smart Display supports PS5, XBOX One S and other new-generation game console specifications. It has 4 sets of HDMI 2.1, and can display up to [email protected] VRR ultra-high refresh rate , It can be described as super combat readiness. The software has also evolved strongly, Extend the support from PC games to consoles, and become Gamer’s all-round comrade.Add The function is specially designed for first-person games, which can clearly display the crosshairs in the game, helping players to hit every shot, and to be invincible in shooting games! Cross-device cross-product link:Realize the seamless integration of multi-device across devices and across brands in the whole ecosystem. Samsung integrates product design into “calm technology (Calm technology)”(Note 5)

Concept, when the user purchases and activates other new devices such as home appliances, the display will automatically detect and connect the devices; and through the newly added 3D map display mode, simulate the location of all connected devices in the home, power consumption, air quality And other information is clearly visible, making it easier to build a smart home. The built-in SmartThings Hub smart home device control center supports the latest Matter Internet of Things connection specification, and can easily operate different brands of electrical appliances and 3C products under a single application, such as adjusting smart light bulbs, opening or closing curtains, etc. through the SmartThings interface, smart management Smart home devices.

Committed to Green Innovation Embrace sustainable everyday

Samsung Electronics adheres to the vision of “Sustainable Everyday” and actively takes various green actions. In 2023, environmental protection packaging with minimalist printing will be adopted to reduce ink consumption, and paper tape will be used to reduce plastic packaging materials; the packaging size will be more streamlined, further reducing overall carbon emissions. The solar-powered smart remote control is also undergoing a green transformation. The overall volume has been reduced and reduced. The bracket material contains 20% recycled plastic made from discarded fishing nets, and the main parts of the power board are made of recycled aluminum cans and copper materials. , to replace about 12% of the original materials; the product design is not only more energy-saving and power-saving, but also can end disposable battery waste, and truly practice sustainable life.

stunning design Reflect the ultimate aesthetics

Samsung Neo QLED 8K smart display uses ingenious craftsmanship to create an extremely thin body, with an index of up to 99% screen ratioInfinity screenproviding immersive viewing experience; slimmerAmerican hubIntegrate power and signal sources with a single line, bid farewell to messy wires, and blend harmoniously into home decoration. This year, the design has also been extended to Samsung’s flagship OLED smart display, showing a more consistent design vocabulary of the brand.

MICRO LEDThe shocking arrival of smart displays unseen

The Samsung MICRO LED smart display series officially debuted on stage for the first time. With a domineering size of 110 inches, it has an unprecedented top-level sensory experience. It is composed of nearly 25 million sapphire-based micro-LEDs, with a panoramic view of the details; using self-luminous technology, the color pixels can be independently controlled, without the need for a filter structure, and the three primary colors of RGB are self-luminous, and the color performance is vivid. It also supports 20-level HDR10+ technology, and the light and dark layers are three-dimensional, just like being in the scene. In terms of sound performance, it is equipped with Magic Sound Pro combined with Dolby Atmos, allowing you to immerse yourself in a theater-level audio-visual feast. In addition, the Samsung MICRO LED smart display supports up to 4 independent signal sources, and can watch cable TV programs at the same time, connect multiple game consoles, notebook computers, etc., with efficient multi-tasking and more flexibility, and a perfect life is up to you.

Design Life Series TV Express your unique style

Everyone has a different definition of beauty. Design Life Series TVs have a variety of rich product lineups to meet the diverse lifestyles and aesthetic preferences of today’s consumers:

The Frame Aesthetic TV: The built-in art market provides more than 700 artists and 50 partners with more than 2,000 works of art. You can create an exclusive aesthetic combination according to your personal taste, making your home feel like you are in a gallery. This year, Samsung has joined hands with the Palace Museum to promote Chinese cultural treasures such as Jade Jade Cabbage, Meat-shaped Stones, and Qingyuan’s Original Qingming Riverside Picture to the world through The Frame aesthetic TV. In addition, it can be matched with a variety of detachable magnetic fashion style frames, allowing consumers to easily change artistic styles.

The built-in art market provides more than 700 artists and 50 partners with more than 2,000 works of art. You can create an exclusive aesthetic combination according to your personal taste, making your home feel like you are in a gallery. This year, Samsung has joined hands with the Palace Museum to promote Chinese cultural treasures such as Jade Jade Cabbage, Meat-shaped Stones, and Qingyuan’s Original Qingming Riverside Picture to the world through The Frame aesthetic TV. In addition, it can be matched with a variety of detachable magnetic fashion style frames, allowing consumers to easily change artistic styles. The Serif Style TV: With the unique and elegant serif “I” English letter appearance, no matter where it is placed, it can become the focus of everyone’s attention. The matte black panel has an exclusive panel technology that reduces reflection and anti-fingerprint, reduces glare interference, and is extremely clear from every angle.

With the unique and elegant serif “I” English letter appearance, no matter where it is placed, it can become the focus of everyone’s attention. The matte black panel has an exclusive panel technology that reduces reflection and anti-fingerprint, reduces glare interference, and is extremely clear from every angle. The Freestyle Micro Smart Projector: Whether you hold an outdoor camping or an indoor party, a pico projector can always greatly add points to the atmosphere of the event. Its mini body is easy to carry, and can project a maximum 100-inch projection screen; 180-degree unlimited wide-area projection, combined with functions such as fast smart focusing and smart picture correction, can create a comfortable viewing experience anytime, anywhere; built-in scene The mode can create a unique atmosphere, and play lightly with you. This time, Samsung has also launched a variety of Pokémon series co-branded storage bags. The cute and explosive Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle and Bulbaseed jumped onto the fuselage, including the fuselage and battery storage bag. Take it with you and you will be shining eye focus.

Whether you hold an outdoor camping or an indoor party, a pico projector can always greatly add points to the atmosphere of the event. Its mini body is easy to carry, and can project a maximum 100-inch projection screen; 180-degree unlimited wide-area projection, combined with functions such as fast smart focusing and smart picture correction, can create a comfortable viewing experience anytime, anywhere; built-in scene The mode can create a unique atmosphere, and play lightly with you. This time, Samsung has also launched a variety of Pokémon series co-branded storage bags. The cute and explosive Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle and Bulbaseed jumped onto the fuselage, including the fuselage and battery storage bag. Take it with you and you will be shining eye focus. The Premiereultra short focus laser4KSmart TV:It only needs to be 11 cm away from the wall to project a large screen of more than 100 inches. Equipped with three-primary-color laser focusing technology, it is the world’s first projector specification certified by HDR10+ to achieve extreme color performance and create a private and exclusive theater.



Reelection9year globalSoundbarsales first The sound touches people’s hearts

In 2023, the flagship “Q Series” Soundbar Q990C leads the industry with 11.1.4-channel configuration and supports Dolby Atmos. Combined with magic sound field technology, it restores the real sky sound performance and enhances the sense of surround presence. In addition, the AI ​​echolocation technology Pro has been upgraded this year, and the performance of the subwoofer is included in the optimization range, and the best audio is adjusted according to the acoustic characteristics of each space. With touching theater-level sound effects and rich top-level audio functions, Samsung has once again pushed its Soundbar lineup to a new level, fully meeting the needs of users and home theater lovers.

Buy the specified model and log in to send a gift Early bird draws Hermès silk scarves

Congratulations to the official launch of Samsung’s smart display/TV lineup in Taiwan. From now until August 31, there will be a wealth of discounts for purchases, and online login will give you flagship gifts(Note 6); Purchase designated models before June 30 and enjoy early bird draws of Hermès classic silk scarves every week to create a full range of quality life. Now:

Buy Micro LED smart display you can enjoy a postal gift certificate of NT$100,000 and 8 Taiwan Plaza Premium Lounge service coupons (3 hours each), and enjoy the honorable experience everywhere!

you can enjoy a postal gift certificate of NT$100,000 and 8 Taiwan Plaza Premium Lounge service coupons (3 hours each), and enjoy the honorable experience everywhere! Buy Neo QLED Designated models of smart displays you can get up to NT$50,000 postal coupons and 8 Taiwan Plaza Premium Lounge service coupons (each 3 hours).

you can get up to NT$50,000 postal coupons and 8 Taiwan Plaza Premium Lounge service coupons (each 3 hours). Buy OLED Designated models of smart displays enjoy the extended warranty of the whole machine for up to 3 years, and use it with more peace of mind.

enjoy the extended warranty of the whole machine for up to 3 years, and use it with more peace of mind. 98InchesQLEDsmart displayThe first sale in Samsung Mall, exclusive limited gift.

Design Life Series TVs also offer discounts simultaneously:

Buy The Frame Aesthetic TV Designated Models Free style frame group B, art market up to 12 months and Galaxy Buds2 true wireless Bluetooth headset, audio-visual double enjoyment.

Free style frame group B, art market up to 12 months and Galaxy Buds2 true wireless Bluetooth headset, audio-visual double enjoyment. The Freestyle Pokemon series joint storage bagIt will also be sold in limited channels from now on, and the first batch will be sold out.

Note 1: Neo QLED 8K is equipped with 64 AI neural networks, and Neo QLED and OLED are equipped with 20 AI neural networks; the viewing experience may vary due to video content and formats, and may not be able to upscale when connected to a computer and in game mode.

Note 2: The magic sound field function needs to be connected to the specified Soundbar through HDMI cable, optical fiber cable or Wi-Fi.

Note 3: Spatial sound optimization Pro is applicable to Neo QLED 8K series; Spatial sound optimization + is applicable to Neo QLED series and Q70C; Spatial sound optimization is applicable to Q60C and UHD series models; the operation may vary depending on the model and Supported content varies by size.

Note 4: [email protected] is only applicable to PC-connected content and varies depending on graphics card and PC performance, AMD RX 600 series graphics card and Nvidia 30 series GPU (released in 2020); S95C, S90C, 50”/43” QN90C, 55” QN85C can support up to [email protected]. QN900C, QN800C, 75”/65”/55” QN90C, 85”/75”/65” QN85C, Q70C can support up to [email protected].

Note 5: Calm technology is applicable to models above CU8000 in 2023.

Note 6: The color of the gift cannot be selected, and the quantity is limited while supplies last. For details, please refer to Samsung’s official website.