Samsung’s Exynos 2400 Shows Superior GPU Performance, Reveals Plan for Flagship 3nm Processor

Samsung System LSI President Highlights Superiority of Exynos 2400 Processor at Semiconductor Expo

Seoul, South Korea – Park Yong-in, president of Samsung System LSI, made an impressive presentation at the Semiconductor Expo held at COEX in Gangnam District, praising the outstanding performance of the Exynos 2400 processor. The event showcased new advancements in semiconductor technology, drawing attention from industry professionals and enthusiasts alike.

In his address, Park Yong-in emphasized the Exynos 2400’s exceptional GPU performance, surpassing its competitors in the market. He confidently stated that even in a direct comparison with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the Exynos 2400 would outperform its counterpart, particularly in terms of GPU capabilities. This declaration is sure to pique the interest of tech enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the release of the new processor.

Furthermore, with regards to the image sensor market, Park Yong-in revealed Samsung’s dominance, particularly in high pixel resolutions exceeding 100 million pixels. This statement highlights Samsung’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of image sensor technology.

Excitingly, Park Yong-in also unveiled Samsung’s plans to launch a flagship Exynos processor manufactured on the highly anticipated 3nm process next year. Though the name of the processor was not explicitly mentioned, speculations suggest it may be the Exynos 2500. Samsung Electronics’ successful development of the 3nm GAA process, surpassing TSMC’s 3nm process in terms of performance and energy efficiency, illustrates the company’s continuous efforts to push the boundaries of semiconductor technology.

Park Yong-in further elaborated on future developments, noting that the GPU’s responsibilities would be taken over by the NPU (Neural Processing Unit), specialized in handling various artificial intelligence (AI) tasks. He emphasized the superior performance of the NPU in AI processing and highlighted the resource-saving benefits discovered through extensive research.

Tech enthusiasts and industry experts eagerly await the release of the Exynos 2400 processor, anticipating its superior GPU performance and potential competition with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. With Samsung’s impressive plans for the future, including the highly anticipated Exynos processor manufactured on the 3nm process, the company continues to solidify its position as a leader in the semiconductor industry.

As the expo continues, it is clear that Samsung System LSI remains at the forefront of technological innovation and is poised to make significant contributions to the advancement of semiconductors.

Share this: Facebook

X

