Samsung’s Latest Developments: A 440MP Camera and More – Will They Be Used in Future Smartphones?

Samsung is actively developing three new camera sensors, including a 440MP (440-megapixel) camera sensor and a 50MP (50-megapixel) sensor that could be the brand’s first one-inch CMOS camera sensor. Will these new technologies be used in future smartphones, or will they be used elsewhere?

Samsung has been making breakthroughs in smartphone camera sensors, including the 200MP camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Now, it is reported that the company may introduce three new sensors. Whistleblower Revegnus claimed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Samsung is developing four new camera sensors. These include a 440MP HU1 sensor, an unnamed 320MP sensor, a 200MP HP7 sensor with 0.7um pixels, and a 50MP Isocell GN6 sensor with 1.6um pixels.

may not be used on mobile phones

First up is the 440MP camera sensor, and it’s unclear if this camera will actually be used in a smartphone. So it’s entirely possible that this is designed for other areas like the automotive or industrial sector. However, Samsung has claimed as early as 2020 that it hopes to launch a camera sensor (500MP to 600MP) with a resolution comparable to the human eye. So a 440MP camera would be an important step towards that goal.

Have to wait two years?

As for the 320MP camera, this could be a possibility on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. It is worth mentioning that MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 chipset supports 320MP cameras. Therefore, a 320MP sensor could be the next milestone after a 200MP camera.

Meanwhile, the rumored 200MP HP7 camera sensor roughly matches the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200MP HP2 camera, but with slightly larger pixels. Therefore, we expect phones with this camera to have decent image quality. However, Revegnus said that due to the “exorbitant cost” of the sensor, the sensor will not appear on Samsung’s phone. It was originally planned for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but this plan has been abandoned.

Samsung phone won’t work

Then there’s the 50MP GN6 camera sensor, which could be Samsung’s first camera module with a one-inch lens size and has the same pixel size as Sony’s one-inch IMX989 sensor. This would be a major breakthrough for Samsung, as some of the best camera phones tend to use one-inch sensors. The sensor also results in a more natural bokeh effect and improved light capture. Unfortunately, the leaker added, this sensor will not be available on Samsung phones, but may be used by the Chinese manufacturer.

These new sensors from Samsung show the future direction of mobile photography, not only increasing the number of pixels, but also opening up new avenues in terms of technological innovation and application diversification. For consumers, these new technologies may bring a more exciting photography experience, and may also promote competition and innovation in the entire industry. It remains to be seen whether these sensors will actually appear in future smartphones, though.

Source: Android Authority

