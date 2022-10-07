Samsung, which has been very active in developing Neo-QLED panel technology in recent years, has released a new phone! The brand-new 98-inch Samsung QN100B Neo QLED TV announced by the brand has a peak brightness of 5,000 nits, which can better express the advantages of HDR high dynamic range image quality compared to the 1,000-2,000 nits screen in the market! QN100B supports HDR10, HDR10+ and HDR10+ Adaptive display, uses Mini LED backlight technology, 14-bit bright and dark brightness panel, with Neo Quantum Processor+ processor, it can achieve 16,384 levels of dynamic brightness adjustment, making the image contrast more realistic and natural! In terms of sound, the new TV has built-in 6.4.4-channel Dolby Atmos speakers with a total output of 120W. The rest of the details are yet to be officially announced!

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch the above article with friends?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”