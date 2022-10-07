Home Technology Samsung’s new 98-inch Neo QLED TV is nearly 5,000 nits bright! ｜TV Information
Technology

Samsung’s new 98-inch Neo QLED TV is nearly 5,000 nits bright! ｜TV Information

by admin
Samsung’s new 98-inch Neo QLED TV is nearly 5,000 nits bright! ｜TV Information

Samsung, which has been very active in developing Neo-QLED panel technology in recent years, has released a new phone! The brand-new 98-inch Samsung QN100B Neo QLED TV announced by the brand has a peak brightness of 5,000 nits, which can better express the advantages of HDR high dynamic range image quality compared to the 1,000-2,000 nits screen in the market! QN100B supports HDR10, HDR10+ and HDR10+ Adaptive display, uses Mini LED backlight technology, 14-bit bright and dark brightness panel, with Neo Quantum Processor+ processor, it can achieve 16,384 levels of dynamic brightness adjustment, making the image contrast more realistic and natural! In terms of sound, the new TV has built-in 6.4.4-channel Dolby Atmos speakers with a total output of 120W. The rest of the details are yet to be officially announced!

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch the above article with friends?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”

See also  Fantasy hunting game Wild Hearts coming in February

You may also like

Is there a “space-time tunnel” to the moon...

Innovative companies for women, the Luna Rossa entrepreneur...

Marantz Announces New “Cinema Series” AV Amplifier Series

Quiet first, new ARGB cold head CORSAIR iCUE...

“Overwatch 2” server problem, today the official said...

We’re cleaning up the crime of today’s GR...

Twitter has made the ‘edit tweet’ feature available,...

New Android malware ‘RatMilad’ disguised as VPN and...

Twitter has made the ‘edit tweet’ feature available,...

Seagate’s special edition Spider-Man FireCuda external hard drive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy