Samsung’s Next Galaxy S24 Models to Introduce Ultra-Fast Charging Technology Borrowed from Electric Vehicles

Title: Samsung’s Next Galaxy S24 Series to Introduce Ultra-Fast Charging Technology Inspired by Electric Vehicles

Subtitle: The use of ‘stacked battery’ technology in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and S24+ promises higher charging speeds and enhanced user experience.

Samsung’s flagship smartphones have long been known for their impressive features and sleek design. However, when it comes to fast charging, the Korean manufacturer has lagged behind its competitors. In a bid to change this narrative, Samsung is rumored to be adopting a new charging technology inspired by electric vehicles for its upcoming Galaxy S24 series.

Until now, Samsung’s flagships have not embraced ultra-fast charging, which has become a selling point for many other smartphone manufacturers. This reluctance may be attributed to the setbacks faced by Samsung with the Galaxy Note 7 years ago, which led to a drastic halt in its distribution. However, it seems that the tech giant is now ready to catch up with the competition.

Leaks suggest that the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and potentially the Galaxy S24+, will feature a revolutionary ‘stacked battery’ technology. Already employed by certain industries related to electric cars, backup power grids, and portable power systems, this technology promises faster charging speeds and a more efficient user experience.

Samsung is currently testing batteries made in a Chinese plant to determine their viability for use in the new flagship devices. ‘Stack batteries’ exhibit a unique advantage – the ability to charge at ultra-fast rates. This means that the Galaxy S24 Ultra could boast a charging capacity of up to 65W, outperforming its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which supports 45W charging.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is also expected to feature an additional cooling system, making it possible to reach higher charging speeds without compromising on safety. However, the base model of the Galaxy S24 series might not support such charging speeds initially, due to limited production capacity. This technology may eventually find its way to other Samsung devices, such as the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 in 2024. Notably, even Apple is reportedly planning to adopt this technology in the iPhone 15 lineup.

Despite the potential for ultra-fast charging in the Galaxy S24 series, there remains an air of uncertainty due to the infamous Galaxy Note 7 incident. However, the delay in implementing fast charging technology may have given Samsung the opportunity to ensure that their devices are equipped with the necessary safety measures.

As Samsung continues to innovate and improve its flagship smartphones, the inclusion of ultra-fast charging technology would be a significant step forward. With the imminent release of the Galaxy S24 series, tech enthusiasts and Samsung fans eagerly await official confirmation and further details from the brand.

