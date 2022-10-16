Samsung

Samsung only started the One UI 5 beta test based on the new Android 13 system in August. Two months later, it announced that it will be officially delivered to users at the end of this month, and the Galaxy S22 series will be the first to receive it. At the same time they also have more commentary on this upgrade, but in the simplest terms there is a more personal element.

Starting with the lock screen interface, users can select up to 15 photos and videos, and let the lock screen page alternate each time it is illuminated. If there is no desired photo video, you can also use the system’s default dynamic lock screen background, choose up to 5 different themes (including cats, dogs, animals, landscapes, plants), and let the system display randomly, and Samsung will update every 2 weeks. The gallery will be updated once. The clock and notification prompts placed on the background image can be customized, and there will be more choices for the color style of the system theme, and the corresponding Galaxy Watch surface will also follow up.

Samsung also emphasized that it has redesigned the notification center to make the content more intuitive and easier to see at a glance, and the answer and reject buttons for incoming call notifications are clearer. Speaking of making calls (although few people are calling today?), Samsung will be the first to launch Bixby Text Call in South Korea and the United States. The content of the other party’s speech will be turned into text messages in real time. Users can use text to enter the content, and then Respond to each other by speaking on their behalf.

One UI 5 will strengthen the use of mode mode and situational routines. The latter allows users to trigger an action (such as leaving home) and then automatically perform subsequent actions (such as opening a Spotify playlist); Series settings automatically turn on and off, such as sleep mode to mute notifications, adjust alarms, and more.

At this Samsung Developer Conference, Sally Hyesoon Jeong, vice president of system architecture research and development, said that the mobile phone will actively ask users some simple questions to help set different mobile phone modes, and also plans to expand the function to more devices on a watch, a tablet.

The setting panel will combine “Biometrics and Security” and “Privacy”, allowing users to adjust the system security in a unified way, and also prompts and solutions when personal information risks occur. In addition, when sharing a photo, if there is any information (credit card, driver’s license, passport, etc.) included, the system will also have a warning reminder, but this function is only available in English and Korean for the time being.

Health Connect, a single API platform jointly developed by Samsung and Google, has also been officially put into use, which enables developers to create apps with a richer health experience, and also has unified privacy settings to control access to body data and third-party apps. switch.

As for another Samsung partner, Microsoft, the result of the two parties is to come up with a way to quickly set up a new PC. Users can automatically share the mobile phone hotspot with the PC through the QR code. At the same time, the cross-platform continuous use experience of One UI 5 and Windows has also been strengthened, such as synchronizing Powerpoint production on mobile phones and PCs, and this function will be extended to other non-Microsoft apps to improve usability. The work column of Z Fold 4 will also be upgraded to other Z Fold models and Tab S8 through the upgrade of Android 12L. By the way, the ability to extract text from images will also appear in One UI 5.

Finally, the function list of connected devices will be upgraded, adding new control options that Samsung has emphasized in recent years seamlessly across devices, including Quick Share, Smart View and Samsung DeX. At the same time, the experience of Galaxy Buds when used across devices will also be improved. it is good.