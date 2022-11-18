Alan Marling defines himself as a “projection activist”. He carries out his battles by projecting, on buildings, the messages he deems most relevant to raise public awareness. In this case Marling, who says he fights online hate speech, especially on social media, has targeted the new owner of Twitter: Elon Musk.

Marling was stationed at night in front of the company’s headquarters in San Francisco and projected onto its walls a series of insults and criticisms of the entrepreneur who, since he acquired the social network, has cut thousands of employees and has argue for its extreme policies in terms of smart working and employee working hours.

And so several writings appeared next to the Twitter sign, including “proof that Elon is an idiot”, or “Stop Toxic Twitter” or even “Free Hate Speech”, in relation to the freedom of speech that the new owner says of wanting to defend, with – according to many – disastrous effects on the containment of hate messages circulating on the social network.

by Pier Luigi Pisa