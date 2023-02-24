Home Technology San Francisco Shock Expands Its Overwatch League Roster, Adds Tanks – Overwatch 2 – Gamereactor
Technology

San Francisco Shock Expands Its Overwatch League Roster, Adds Tanks – Overwatch 2 – Gamereactor

by admin
San Francisco Shock Expands Its Overwatch League Roster, Adds Tanks – Overwatch 2 – Gamereactor

In the Overwatch League, few teams have been as successful as the San Francisco Shock. With two titles, and a few championship wins here and there, this team is always the favorite to win the league, and while the 2023 roster has plenty of new faces, the Shock may still be a giant to contend with.

Speaking of the 2023 roster, the Shock has now signed another member to its team to take on the role of Tank and hopes to join Choi “MAX” Su-min in that role. The new signing will be OWL rookie Park “Junbin” Jun-bin, who looks to bring the success he’s seen in competitive Overwatch at the Contenders level to the global stage.

We’ll see Junbin and Shock in action next month when the OWL returns at the end of March.

Photo: Overwatch League

See also  Cyberbullying, the documentary film of the State Police

You may also like

From Crif polo to train talents and startuppers...

Google is making some big changes to Workspace...

Mannheimer (TikTok): “EU ban? The result of prejudice....

Mannheimer (TikTok): “EU ban? The result of prejudice....

Succession will end in Season 4 – Gamereactor

In Rome, a consulting and training hub for...

StarCraft II ESL Pro Tour Announces New Season...

The free alternative to ChatGpt chose Amazon

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is the last...

The smartwatch and the art of walking

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy