In the Overwatch League, few teams have been as successful as the San Francisco Shock. With two titles, and a few championship wins here and there, this team is always the favorite to win the league, and while the 2023 roster has plenty of new faces, the Shock may still be a giant to contend with.

Speaking of the 2023 roster, the Shock has now signed another member to its team to take on the role of Tank and hopes to join Choi “MAX” Su-min in that role. The new signing will be OWL rookie Park “Junbin” Jun-bin, who looks to bring the success he’s seen in competitive Overwatch at the Contenders level to the global stage.

We’ll see Junbin and Shock in action next month when the OWL returns at the end of March.