San Lorenzo, the apps to have on your smartphone to see shooting and fixed stars

“Cosmic space is getting bigger”, sang Battiato, but it is not always true that the galaxies are moving away. Indeed, with a smartphone, they can become closer. And the night of San Lorenzo, between one shooting star and another, can be an opportunity to observe them and learn something more about the Universe. Over the last few years, with the evolution of smartphone localization technologies, apps for exploring the constellations and planets have become increasingly precise: they are simple but extremely powerful tools, which allow you to orient yourself in the night sky even to those who are completely ignorant of astronomy. We have selected some of the best, almost all with a free version (or with in-app purchases and subscription).

Apps for observing the sky

Whether you have an iPhone or an Android smartphone, it won’t be difficult to find an application to help you discover the starry sky. They all work in much the same way, using GPS and the smartphone’s internal gyroscope to show the stars in the direction the smartphone is pointing. Some, like Night Sky on iOS, even offer an augmented reality feature that turns the ceiling into a virtual planetarium (with varying results). Net of advanced functions and difference in the interface, they all allow you to easily identify the constellations, individual stars, planets and in many cases also the trajectory of the International Space Station, comets (even those not visible to the naked eye) and of the satellites.

Star Walk 2 is one of the most popular apps: it is available both on the App Store and on the Google Play Store. The free version is called Star Walk 2 Ads+ and contains advertising, which can however be removed thanks to in-app purchases (or by downloading the paid app).

For iPhone users, Night Sky is another interesting option. The app is well made and fast. Here we have been using it for years in the free version: it allows you to observe the sky, identify celestial bodies and obtain information on stars, planets and much more. There is also a paid version but it is a subscription and it costs a bit too much (about €30 a year). The particularity compared to the others is that it is available for all Apple devices, including iPad, Mac and Apple TV. In the case of the latter two it is only possible to “navigate” the constellations and planets without the AR functions superimposed on the starry sky.

Star Tracker is a multiplatform app that allows you to observe and recognize up to 88 constellations and more than 8000 stars. All the functions are also available offline, a very useful feature for those who want to use the app while camping, in the mountains, on a boat or in many situations far from both the light pollution of the city and LTE connectivity. Otherwise the functions are very similar to those of Star Walk and Night Sky X.

SkySafari is free for all Android users, while the iOS version costs 1.99 euros, which however adds some features and is also compatible with Mac and iPad. The concept is always the same: once opened, just point it towards the sky to find out which stars and planets we are observing. Two in-app purchases for iOS also allow you to observe the trajectories of the Apollo lunar missions or discover the history of the cosmos thanks to special audio guides.

