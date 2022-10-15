news-main-body”>

With the rapid development of smart products, many digital products are gradually entering people’s daily life. Among them, wireless bluetooth speakers are also the most common digital products in our daily life. With the continuous progress of intelligent audio technology, the sound quality and functions of bluetooth speakers have gradually matured.

Recently, the author just got a Sanag M13S PRO Bluetooth speaker. After this period of actual experience, this Bluetooth speaker is small and exquisite in appearance, and the sound quality performance is also my favorite. What I like most is its super cool. 10-color RGB lighting effects, full of ritual sense. Now, let me share with you the actual experience of the Sanag M13S PRO Bluetooth speaker!

Let’s simply open the box first. The box of the Sanag M13S PRO Bluetooth speaker is designed with the main color of dark blue, and the front is printed with the brand logo, product rendering, and some highlights of the speaker.

Open the box and see what accessories are available. The accessories information of the Sanag M13S PRO Bluetooth speaker is relatively simple. In addition to the speaker body, it is only equipped with a charging cable, a manual and a warranty card. Old rules, take a family photo for the Sanag M13S PRO Bluetooth speaker!

This Sanag M13S PRO Bluetooth speaker has a total of five colors, and the one I got is green. After I got this bluetooth speaker, my first impression was that I really liked it. The noble turquoise appearance is really fresh and bright, and the visual impact is also very strong. The appearance is also specially designed with colorful woven fabrics, and the texture is still very comfortable in the hand.

The front of the speaker is printed with a large brand logo, and some function control buttons of the speaker are on the side, and some functions of the speaker can be operated here. Supports functions such as song cutting, volume adjustment, answering and hanging up calls, etc.

The top of the speaker is also equipped with a charging interface and a TF card slot. Inserting a TF card can play music alone, and you can play songs without connecting to the Bluetooth of the mobile phone to meet the needs of different scenarios. The interface also adopts a closed cavity design, which supports IPX7 waterproof performance, and is not afraid of water and rain.

There is also a 10-color RGB super cool lighting effect mode at the bottom of the speaker. The lighting effect will light up when playing music. It can also support clicking three buttons to switch the lighting effect mode. You can switch the lighting effect mode you want to meet the needs of multiple scenarios such as home, outdoor, and sports.

In terms of battery life, it is equipped with a 1800mAh large-capacity battery, which can be used for 20 hours of continuous listening to songs when fully charged, meeting your needs for listening to songs throughout the day. Listening to songs in outdoor activities is no longer afraid of the speaker being out of power. It is a must-have for you to travel with you.

After talking about its appearance and appearance design, some friends may think that it doesn’t matter whether the appearance of the Bluetooth speaker is good or not, and the sound quality is the essence of the Bluetooth speaker. So, let’s talk about my experience with the sound quality of this Bluetooth speaker!

Don’t look at the small size of this Sanag M13S PRO Bluetooth speaker, it is small and powerful! It is upgraded with a Bluetooth 5.1 chip, and the Bluetooth connection transmission distance is longer and more stable, allowing you to start a new music journey. It is equipped with a HiFi SOUND high-bass diaphragm unit, and the third-generation ACavity acoustic structure cavity is equipped with high-bass diaphragm technology, the sound quality is thicker and fuller, and the sound stereo is more realistic. The sound field is strong and wide, and the volume for outdoor use is completely no problem.

In the actual audition of songs with stronger rhythm expressions such as “Hotel California” and “Someone Like You”, the sound performance is meticulous and the sound quality is more penetrating. The low-frequency dive is also quite sufficient, especially when listening to the sound of the musical instruments in the prelude of “Hotel California”, the sense of space is very strong. The cheers and applause of the audience are very clear, and the sense of hearing is relatively comfortable, giving people an immersive feeling.

Secondly, the female song “Someone Like You” is a test of the ability of the sound quality to restore the details of the human voice. When listening to this song with the Sanag M13S PRO Bluetooth speaker, the vocal performance is relatively mild and clear. The high frequency performance is not sharp, and the overall sound quality performance is still relatively powerful.

The Sanag M13S PRO Bluetooth speaker can support hands-free calling. It has a built-in high-definition noise-cancelling microphone, and its radio capability is relatively strong. When talking with a Bluetooth speaker, you can pick up the sound clearly without talking to the phone, ensuring your high-definition call.

After this period of use, I like the Sanag M13S PRO Bluetooth speaker, both in terms of appearance design and sound quality. In terms of sound quality, whether it is low frequency or high frequency, it can be accurately presented to meet my various listening needs. The configured RGB lighting effect adds a great sense of beauty to its appearance, and the waterproof performance of IPX7 level is also very strong. If you just want to buy a Bluetooth speaker recently, then this Sanag M13S PRO Bluetooth speaker is recommended for you to try.