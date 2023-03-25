The new generation of mirrorless cameras will be touted with 8K or 6K sampling 4K shooting, so in addition to the image processing capabilities of the camera, there is a higher demand for the read and write speed and capacity of the memory card. SanDisk announced the launch of a large capacity 512GB and 1TB SanDisk Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-II memory card, and is expected to be officially launched in the second quarter of this year.

The new SanDisk Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-II memory card, the capacity will be from the entry-level 64GB to the professional-level 512GB and 1TB. -1TB capacity model), and ensure that the continuous writing speed is not lower than 60MB/s to meet the needs of shooting in 6K video shooting or super slow motion mode. In terms of selling price, the suggested retail prices of the Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-II memory card series from 64GB to 256GB are: $559 (64GB), $999 (128GB) and $1,799 (256GB). As for 512GB to 1TB, it is expected to be launched in the second quarter of 2023, and the price is to be determined.