Home Technology SanDisk Extreme PRO Introduces 512GB and 1TB SDXC UHS-II Memory Cards
Technology

SanDisk Extreme PRO Introduces 512GB and 1TB SDXC UHS-II Memory Cards

by admin
SanDisk Extreme PRO Introduces 512GB and 1TB SDXC UHS-II Memory Cards

The new generation of mirrorless cameras will be touted with 8K or 6K sampling 4K shooting, so in addition to the image processing capabilities of the camera, there is a higher demand for the read and write speed and capacity of the memory card. SanDisk announced the launch of a large capacity 512GB and 1TB SanDisk Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-II memory card, and is expected to be officially launched in the second quarter of this year.

The new SanDisk Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-II memory card, the capacity will be from the entry-level 64GB to the professional-level 512GB and 1TB. -1TB capacity model), and ensure that the continuous writing speed is not lower than 60MB/s to meet the needs of shooting in 6K video shooting or super slow motion mode. In terms of selling price, the suggested retail prices of the Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-II memory card series from 64GB to 256GB are: $559 (64GB), $999 (128GB) and $1,799 (256GB). As for 512GB to 1TB, it is expected to be launched in the second quarter of 2023, and the price is to be determined.

See also  Phantom Freedom is the only planned Cyberpunk 2077 expansion - Cyberpunk 2077 - Gamereactor

You may also like

Off for TikTok, Netflix and Candy Crush on...

Knowledge Base: Knowledge Bases | TechSmith

Just think about it, Australia develops brainwave control...

Linux kernel: IT security warning about a new...

The plug-ins are scattered! The limited test of...

Viennese startup builds tech wooden houses with a...

iOS 16.4 new feature adds iCloud shared album...

New entry-level smartphones are launched in Germany

[Apple Vulnerabilities]My own Apple Music music database appears...

3D printing Munich is test winner 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy