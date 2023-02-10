I wouldn’t want to be in Amadeus’ shoes. Since he decided to bring the theme of rights and current events to the Sanremo Festival, every day someone appears who asks, indeed demands, that the most watched television event of the year have a moment dedicated to reminding us of a denied right, a value to strive for.

Not with songs, whose lyrics traditionally usually choose other themes, but with monologues. And in fact the monologues on the Constitution, prisons, racism and women are certainly among the moments to remember of this edition. Now the government is asking, indeed demanding, that the victims of the sinkholes be remembered and they say that the artistic director is thinking about it: tonight they will talk about it in some way. So only tomorrow’s final evening remains to talk about the most important question that exists, a question that concerns all the inhabitants of this planet but even more those who are not there but will be: “future generations”.

Nuclear fusion, hair dryers and renewables by Riccardo Luna

December 14, 2022



This is exactly the expression used a year ago by the legislator to amend article 9 of the Constitution which now indicates, among the tasks of the Republic, “the protection of the environment, biodiversity and ecosystems also in the interest of future generations”. No, I won’t give you the gun now about the changing climate and the threat hanging over all of us and the damage that this is already inflicting on many, usually the weakest, the poorest. I won’t do it but it would be nice if someone did it in Sanremo. Even if the sponsor is a company whose main source of income is fossil fuels; even if every evening Amadeus connects with a huge cruise ship. And it would be even more beautiful if the event that unites Italy every year for five days conveyed to us the urgency of making the ecological transition seriously and began to do so, in turn becoming sustainable; and demonstrating that a beautiful Festival can also be created by reducing polluting emissions.