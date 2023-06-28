SAP partners drive digital transformation in Italy: 38 success stories

I SAP Italy partner they are the real ones protagonists of digital transformation processes that Italian companies have decided to undertake, offering from time to time the solution that best suits the needs of the individual company. This is a journey that goes beyond the simple implementation of technologies that simplify and optimize processes and procedures, enabling advanced data analysis to support decision-making processes. What it represents Digital Transformation it’s a cultural change that involves people, data and processes in all spheres of the company, making them more resilient, sustainable and competitive in an increasingly digitized world.

To document the success of these paths, SAP Italia presented the second edition of theebook “Customer Success Collection”. A collection of 38 innovation and business transformation experiences which demonstrate how Italian client companies, belonging to different sectors, have successfully adopted the intelligent technology offered by SAP and its partners to achieve their business objectives.

SAP and its partner ecosystem empower Italian businesses

A fundamental aspect of this initiative in favor of the country’s growth is the attention paid to small and medium enterprises, which make up the Italian entrepreneurial fabric. SAP has responded to the specific challenges of these companies by launching theoffer “GROW with SAP” in the month of March with which he intends to help them adopt a ERP Cloudwhich allows you to achieve greater speed, predictability and continuous innovation, increasingly integrating theartificial intelligence in SAP applications that power critical business processes.

The importance ofSAP partner ecosystem in the process of transformation and innovation of customers has been emphasized by Fabrizio Moneta, MidMarket and Channel Director of SAP Italia. SAP partners provide customers with in-depth expertise and knowledge, says Moneta, assisting them in choosing the best solutions for their specific needs and supporting them together with SAP at every stage of business change. This helps to grow the business of Italian companies in an efficient, integrated and sustainable way.

The “Customer Success Collection” ebook is part of the program #PartnerZone, launched by SAP in Italy in 2020 with the aim of creating a community of marketing expert partners and providing them with advanced knowledge and tools to create effective marketing initiatives and campaigns. The ebook was made possible thanks to the support of Allos, Altea UP, Anda, Avvale, Clarex, Derga Consulting, Hiteco, Horsa, HT High Technology, Méthode, PA ABS, Run Time Solutions, Var BMS, Var One, and is available to this link.

Experiences of innovation and business transformation

Among the many success stories collected in the ebook, there is also that of Fapim, a company specialized in the production of innovative accessories for aluminum windows. For over twenty years, Fapim has been using SAP ERP systems on premise and collaborates with Apex/Clarex. In 2022, Fapim chose to integrate all its branches into a single management system, migrating to SAP S/4HANA Cloud thanks to RISE with SAP. This step has allowed Fapim to successfully manage the internal technological evolution, the growth in the number of collaborators and the new needs of the organisation, with an increase in data volumes and the need to process them more quickly. Migrating to the cloud has improved security, simplified the business infrastructure and provided a scalable system to deal with future changes in an agile way.

Sport and Health, a state-owned company charged with promoting sport and a healthy lifestyle, also opted for SAP S/4HANA as a solution to automate internal processes. Through the implementation of RISE with SAP and SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud Edition, Sport and Health achieved significant improvements in efficiency and data quality, completing the project in just 4 months thanks to the help of the partner PA ABS.

Another successful case is represented by the Comet group, active in the distribution of household appliances, lighting fixtures and electrical material. To streamline offline and online sales management and increase customer retention rate, Comet adopted SAP Emarsys engagement solution in collaboration with partner Derga Consulting. Thanks to the implementation of omnichannel and an automation powered by AI, Comet has experienced an improvement in sales results and an increase in revenues.

