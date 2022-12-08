Developed by Arsi “Hakita” Patala, “Ultrakill” is a first-person bloody shooting game with retro graphics. It has received overwhelming praise since it was launched on Steam in 2020. It has been continuously updated in recent years, and recently it has echoed Players wished to add “adult content” to the game – they added “sex vibration” function support.

“Ultrakill” is a shooting game with a strong blood atmosphere. You can use various weapons to kill enemies to get pleasure, but apparently some players desire “sexual pleasure”, so this fan asked for “Ultrakill” development on the Internet Whether the team can realize her inner desire.

So, in a very short period of time, "Ultrakill" programmer PITR and Mod developer qDot jointly created and released the official module "UKbutt" (supports buttplug.io module) on Github.

So, in a very short period of time, “Ultrakill” programmer PITR and Mod developer qDot jointly created and released the official module “UKbutt” (supports buttplug.io module) on Github. “Ultrakill” players generate vibrations according to the button connection of the controller, including tactile sensations such as firing, moving, and sprinting.

Yes, in addition to the Xbox controller, it also supports a bunch of sex toys that normal players have never heard of, such as a dual-frequency prostate massager (Telescopic Prostate Massager), or a remote-controlled shell-shaped vibrator (Fancy Clamshell).

Yes, this isn’t the first time a game-linked controller supports sex toys, but it may be a rare story of a game developer actively adding adult sex vibration support to a non-adult game.

It is precisely because the development team is so aware of public opinion that the additional content of “Ultrakill” is called “Sex Update” by fans, and it has also given them a wave of praise in the Steam comment area. As for the instigator Shammy, he left a sentence “I’m sorry”, feeling embarrassed that his temporary joke came true.

As for the instigator Shammy, he left a sentence "I'm sorry", feeling embarrassed that his temporary joke came true.

The retro-style shooting game “Ultrakill” has been launched on Steam. If you are interested in experiencing the high-intensity vibration shooting experience, you can try to install the “UKbutt” mod.