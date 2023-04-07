E-cars seem to be the future. While almost all manufacturers worldwide are increasingly focusing on e-mobility, more and more companies are interested in selling them. This now also includes the two electronics retailers Mediamarkt and Saturn. According to t3n, both companies now want to become partners of electric car manufacturers in Germany as part of some changes.

Group wants to become a partner of manufacturers

Ceconomy is the parent company of Mediamarkt and Saturn, which together form Europe’s largest electronics retailer. The international retail group based in Düsseldorf operates more than 1,000 electronics stores in twelve countries. Ceconomy faces major challenges today due to ongoing inflation. CEO Karsten Wildberger recently announced that structures would be simplified and complexity reduced. The main focus here is on reducing costs, also in the area of ​​personnel. It is not yet clear on what scale the austerity measures are planned. Wildberger does not want to present concrete figures until the summer.

But he is already revealing that Mediamarkt and Saturn should also become part of the e-car market. Specifically, one wants to become a “partner of automobile manufacturers”, according to Wildberger. This is already happening abroad, where electric cars are already being offered in some markets, including “suitable packages” for electricity purchases and advice on the subject of e-mobility. Wildberger now wants to bring this concept to Germany. He left open which car brands he wants to cooperate with. He only pointed out that in Spain they work with Volvo, among others. Sustainability is an obligation for Ceconomy – “and at the same time a growth market”.

Hard times for Saturn and Mediamarkt

According to Wildberger, today’s times with their multiple crises require new solutions. The CEO assumes two different scenarios for the current financial year. “If the framework conditions do not deteriorate any further and the market for consumer electronics remains stable, we expect a slight increase in sales and a significant improvement in earnings. If the economic environment continues to deteriorate, we will have to reckon with declines in sales and earnings.” Wildberger currently considers the positive scenario to be more likely and points out that the company is currently developing well in Germany and is gaining market share.