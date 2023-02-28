The market for eSports in the Gulf area is expanding, and this industry will continue to expand. According to recent reports, Saudi Arabia has committed $488 million to the sector with the goal of making it a center for international gaming by 2030.

The country is a fertile ground for the gaming and eSports industry, with an estimated 90% of all Saudis playing video games on a regular basis. Not only do Saudis love to play video games, but they also seem to be very pro eSports betting. According to www.a7labet.com, which is one of the best sites for betting on eSports, Saudis also love wagering money on the novel sports discipline.

On top of that, a recent survey by YouGov revealed that the Saudi gambling market is to experience a 250% increase within the next seven years, with one of the driving forces being the increase in esports popularity.

Saudi Arabia Set to Become a Major Entertainment Hub

In the summer of 2022, Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh hosted the world heavyweight title bout between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. In January 2023, Saudi club Al Nassr signed legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, thus putting the country on the map of soccer fans around the world. The country also got the hosting rights for the boxing fight between YouTuber-turned-pugilist Jake Paul and Tyson Fury’s little brother Tommy.

All of that happened in under a year, showing that the Saudis are serious about turning their country into a global entertainment hub. Apart from investing in traditional sports, Saudi Arabia also plans to go heavy on eSports, as revealed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a few months ago.

Bin Salman unveiled the country’s National Gaming and Esports Strategy, which is supposed to turn Saudi Arabia into the world’s gaming capital by the end of the decade.

Saudi Gamers to Get Help from Experts

One of the main parts of Saudi Arabia’s eSports strategy is to team up with major eSports companies from other parts of the planet. The idea is to pay for industry leaders to share their expertise with locals, thus further boosting the growth of eSports in the country.

Rawan Al Butairi of the Saudi Esports Federation recently revealed that the country has inked a partnership deal with 30 companies whose role is to help local players get better in eSports. Further, US-based software developer Unity Technologies announced the creation of the first esports academy in the Gulf region.

The decision to partner up with global brands comes from the intention of turning local gamers into world-beaters. The thing is that, as of 2023, Saudi eSports players haven’t achieved much on the global stage.

The highest-earning eSports player currently residing in Saudi Arabia is Aldossary “MSdossary7” Mossad, a FIFA player who’s cashed in some $640,000 from playing this game professionally.

Still, that’s nowhere near the figure eSports players from other countries have earned. For instance, the highest-earning player on the planet – Swedish Dota 2 player Johan “N0tail” Sundstein – has earned nearly $7.2 million from eSports.

Global E-Sports Market to Triple in the Next Couple of Years

The Dutch company Newzoo, which prides itself on being a global leader in gaming industry statistics and analytics, has recently finished a study on eSports in the Middle East. The numbers show that the region has generated $6.8 billion in eSports revenue, which accounts for 6.6% of the global figure.

The number isn’t high compared to other regions, but the industry has seen a 4% yearly growth year-on-year. That’s the highest increase of all the regions surveyed by Newzoo. According to the company, the trend is almost guaranteed to continue over the next couple of years.

But it’s not just about the Middle East; the global gaming industry is projected to grow by more than three times by 2030. In addition to Saudi Arabia and other countries of the Gulf region, the dominant force in the eSports expansion is expected to be Africa, followed by the Asia-Pacific region and South America.

The increase in eSports’ popularity will lead to a huge boost in the revenue generated by this sector, with a yearly growth rate of 21%. In 2022, the market was worth $1.44 billion, but Newzoo expects that number to grow drastically by the end of the decade. The company’s prediction is that it could go to as high as $5.48 billion by 2029, which would account for an increase of more than three times.

