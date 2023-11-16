Save Big on PS5 and Xbox Series S During The Good End!

Get Ready for The Good End: The PS5 and Xbox Series S are On Sale!

The Good End is here, and there’s no better opportunity to buy a brand new PS5 console or an Xbox Series S. Both of these highly sought-after next generation consoles are available on Amazon with an incredible discount of more than 30% off!

The PS5 Blu-ray edition console, which includes a disc reader, is being offered at a 32% discount, bringing the price down to an all-time low of $9,790 pesos. This amazing deal also includes the game EA Sports FC 24 (previously known as FIFA), making it a great opportunity for football simulator fans to get both the game and the console at an unbeatable price.

If you’re wondering whether it’s worth it to buy a PS5 console now, the answer is a resounding yes! Sony has announced a new version of the PS5 known as the PS5 Slim, which is smaller and thinner but offers no additional improvements over the original version. Therefore, the current discounted model is an excellent option to consider.

As for the Xbox Series S, it’s also on sale with a spectacular 36% discount, bringing the price down to $4,490 pesos. This compact and innovative Microsoft console boasts almost imperceptible loading times and, when combined with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, offers an extensive library of games without the need for additional purchases.

While the specifications of the PS5 make it superior to the Xbox Series S, especially when compared to the Xbox Series X, the decision ultimately comes down to the games you want to play. The PS5 offers popular exclusives like God of War, The Last of Us, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, while the Xbox Series S provides great performance and access to the extensive Xbox Game Pass library.

With these incredible discounts, both consoles are highly sought-after products on Amazon, particularly the Xbox Series S, which has become the best-selling product in the video game category.

So, whether you’re a fan of the PS5 or the Xbox Series S, now is the time to take advantage of these amazing deals during The Good End. Don’t miss out on these fantastic opportunities to upgrade your gaming experience!

