Save Big on the 15-Inch MacBook Air: Black Week Deal at MediaMarkt

15-Inch MacBook Air on Sale for Black Week Deals at MediaMarkt

When it comes to offers on Apple products, finding the perfect balance between price and features is key. And today, we’ve uncovered a deal that fits the bill perfectly. The 15-inch MacBook Air is currently on sale at MediaMarkt as part of their Black Week deals. Curious to know more about this offer? Keep reading for all the details!

The 15-inch MacBook Air is a powerful yet lightweight computer, featuring the Apple M2 processor. With a larger screen size than the base model and without the hefty price tag of the MacBook Pro, this model already offers great value. And with MediaMarkt’s Black Friday discounts, the price is now even more affordable.

Here are the specifications of the discounted 15-inch MacBook Air model:

– Apple M2 processor

– 8 CPU cores

– 10 GPU cores

– 8GB RAM

– 512GB internal storage space SSD

This means ample storage space to store a wealth of content without worrying about running out of space.

The discounted model is available in the Midnight shade, with a regular price of €1,828.85. However, thanks to the 12% discount during Black Week, the price has been reduced to 1,599 euros. That’s a saving of 229.85 euros!

But the savings don’t stop there. MediaMarkt also offers additional services for your new MacBook Air, including insurance coverage against accidental damage and breakage, as well as warranty against electrical or mechanical breakdowns. Plus, you can also score up to 4 months of free subscription to Apple Arcade, allowing you to enjoy a variety of high-quality games on your new device.

With all these added benefits, the 15-inch MacBook Air deal at MediaMarkt is surely hard to ignore. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to snag a great deal on a powerful and versatile Apple product.

