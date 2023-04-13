According to an evaluation by the comparison portal Check24, households in Germany reduced their electricity and gas consumption significantly in the past year. According to this, people used around 21 percent less gas and around 12 percent less electricity in 2022 than in 2021. This means that gas consumption has fallen to around 15,400 kilowatt hours a year and electricity consumption to around 2800 kilowatt hours a year.

Many people feared high energy bills as a result of the Ukraine war last year and therefore reduced their consumption early on, said Steffen Suttner, Energy Manager at Check24 on Tuesday. The editorial network Germany (RND) had previously reported on the survey.

Gas consumption decline across Germany

The data are not representative. They are based on an evaluation of all electricity and gas contracts concluded via Check24 in 2022 and the consumption values ​​specified by the customers. Check24 did not name the exact number of contracts evaluated, but it was in the six-digit range for both electricity and gas, said a spokeswoman for the comparison portal.

According to the data, the consumption of gas and electricity has fallen in all federal states, albeit at different rates. There are no figures from the evaluated contracts for the individual federal states.

Hamburgers save the most gas

Households in Hamburg have saved the most gas. Consumption there has fallen by almost 30 percent. Berliners would have used almost 25 percent less gas, people in Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt only 14 percent.

When it came to saving electricity, households in Brandenburg, Bavaria and Bremen were way ahead with minus 13 percent each. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Hamburg, on the other hand, electricity consumption fell by almost 8 percent compared to the previous year.