Say goodbye to i9/i7/i5/i3, name Intel’s next-generation CPU, and change its name to Core ULTRA

Bernard Fernandes, Intel’s director of international communications, confirmed that the company will change the 15-year-old Core i CPU naming method. It was rumored earlier that the upcoming Meteor Lake processor will be named after Core Ultra 5/7/9. However, it is currently unknown whether the new naming method will be launched on the mobile version and the desktop version of the CPU at the same time.

The earliest news that Intel will rename the processor is that in the running score record of the game “Ashes of the Singularity”, an 18-core 18-thread processor named “Intel Ultra 5 1003H” appeared.

According to earlier disclosures, the next generation of Intel H-series mobile processors will be renamed from Core i9/i7/i5/i3 1xx00H to Core Ultra 9/7/5/3 1x0xH. The word may be attached selectively and will only be used to mark new products, not the 13th generation processors of the Raptor Lake Refresh series that are rumored to be launched in the second half of this year.

Intel switched to the current Core i nomenclature when it introduced the Nehalem microarchitecture processor in 2008. After 15 years, Bernard Fernandes said Intel is now at an inflection point in its customer roadmap, preparing for the upcoming Meteor Lake processors. He said that more details will be provided in the next few weeks, and it is believed that it will be announced before Computex 2023 at the end of this month.