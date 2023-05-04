Say goodbye to the annoying CAPTCHA and verify that you are a human! Google Chrome has an automatic verification solution so you don’t have to worry about it anymore-ePrice.HK

Have you ever tried to go to some websites all day long and ask you to verify whether you are human? In fact, sometimes I feel that these measures are really annoying. Sometimes I have to find the traffic lights, and sometimes I have to find the bus pattern. Especially after I use a VPN, every time I use Google Search, I need you to verify, which is really troublesome. Now, Google Chrome is working on a solution to reduce the need for these CAPTCHAs.

For a long time, Google has been trying to figure out a way to solve the problem of “proving yourself to be human” with less trouble for users, while still providing a solution to combat garbage robots. We can see Google implementing some solutions like ReCAPTCHA V2, replacing those squiggly word boxes with simple checkboxes.

Now, the company is taking things a step further, with Chrome developing an automatic verification feature that, when enabled, will save a cookie-like test for sites where you’ve proven yourself human, and other sites will then judge whether you’re a robot or not. When people, you can check this proof. This measure does not require looking at your browsing history, but instead uses Google to verify that you are human.

This auto-verification feature has been in beta since it launched in February, and if you’re using Chrome Canary (the nightly update for developers) and are curious, go to Settings -> Privacy and Security -> Websites Settings -> Other Content Settings -> Automatic Verification, to try this feature.

Source: Android Police