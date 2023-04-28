SB Italia opens a new branch in Reggio Emilia

A strategic choice to be close to its customers and offer cutting-edge solutions for digital transformation and sustainability, in line with the company’s development plan, which aims at geographical expansion in Italy

The growth plan continues SB Italyan Italian Digital Innovation Company that creates cutting-edge IT solutions, with the inauguration of a new branch in Emilia-Romagnamore precisely a Reggio Emilia. It is the fourth opened so far which joins the headquarters in Milan and the already existing branches in Varese and Genoa. A choice that comes as no surprise given the area’s reputation for excellence, particularly in the production of fabrics and knitwear, the automotive, agri-food and packaging industries.

The opening in Emilia does nothing but reflect thecommitment to proximity to its customers and the willingness to expand of the company, in line with the five-year strategic development plan to expand the territorial presence to accompany companies in their digitization processproviding the skills, excellent services and value acquired in over twenty years of experience.

The direct presence in Reggio Emilia will offer local companies cutting-edge solutions which will make it possible to undertake and complete the digital transformation process in order to increase competitiveness, optimize business processes, bring value to the company, improve resource management, but also have a lower environmental impact.

In Reggio Emilia, the new headquarters of SB Italia to work close to customers

“Geographical expansion is an extraordinary opportunity for growth for our company – he observes Massimo Missaglia, CEO of SB Italia – Expanding our presence in the area is an important challenge, a forward-looking project to continue to stand by our customers. Emilia-Romagna has always been a strategic area pole of excellence for the country’s industry and today companies can only grow by following two main drivers: innovation and sustainability. In fact, we are talking about double transformation, digital and greenand in these areas we have cutting-edge solutions that we create on the specific needs of our customers”.

Raffaele Lo Mele, ERP Panthera Business Unit Manager of SB Italiaadds: “The new headquarters in Emilia, thanks to local technical and commercial resources capable of develop new ERP projects, will offer local companies the advice and support necessary to successfully accompany them on a digital transformation journey. In an initial phase, the focus will be on the Panthera ERP solution, to then expand it to all our digital innovation solutions”.